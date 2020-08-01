Stormi Webster is growing up so fast! The toddler showed off how well she’s talking in a sweet new video with gorgeous mom Kylie Jenner.

Stormi Webster, 2, isn’t a baby anymore! Kylie Jenner‘s toddler was so sweet in a video shared to the makeup mogul’s Instagram story on Friday, July 31. “I love you!” Kylie, 22, said in the selfie filmed clip, as Stormi responded back, “I love you!” The 2-year-old then stuck out her tongue, seemingly attempting to use an Instagram filter, as she gushed again, “I love you, mommy!” The Kylie Skin founder rocked a black “Stormi World” t-shirt from the little girl’s epic 2nd birthday bash back in February, while Stormi rocked a baby blue and purple top.

The cute clip comes just after Stormi once again proved she’s the most stylish baby ever with her $389 toy Lamborghini car emblazoned with artist Takashi Murakami‘s multi-colored Louis Vuitton logo. While she doesn’t require a license to drive the toy vehicle, Stormi looked like such an adult as she zoomed around then stopped to get something out of her black Prada re-edition mini nylon bag, which retails for $895. Recently, Kylie gifted her only child with four different versions of the trendy Prada bag in black, orange, yellow and Ky’s favorite color — pink!

As always, Stormi was stylin’ head-toe as she rocked a black “Cactus Jack” shirt from her dad Travis Scott‘s line, a pair of his sold-out Nike Dunk Low sneakers and black leather shorts! “my baby’s not a baby anymore,” Kylie gushed in her July 31 caption, adding black heart emojis. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s luxe beige Mercedes Benz G-Wagon — which starts at $167,000 but can cost far more depending on customization — could be seen parked outdoors behind Stormi’s mini toy car.

Kylie and Travis, 29, recently escaped Los Angeles for a quick getaway to Laguna Beach, California. The exes — who have been open about their co-parenting relationship since splitting back in Oct. 2019 — were spotted strolling through the ritzy beach town with Stormi on July 19. Stormi looked so happy as she strolled and held her mom’s hand, rocking a Takashi Murakami face mask, while Kylie slayed in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Chanel flap bag.

Before quarantine, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about the challenges of parenting in the social media age. “I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing [Stormi] to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too,” Kylie — who has over 187 million followers — said to Harper’s Bazaar back in February. “I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live…It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!'” she also said.