True Thompson, 2, Hilariously Eyes Cousin Stormi Webster, 2, Chowing Down On A Delicious Donut

True Thompson wants a bite of Stormi Webster’s donut! Khloe Kardashian’s daughter hilariously stared down her cousin as Stormi enjoyed a yummy donut on a private plane.

True Thompson, 2, and Stormi Webster, 2, are the cutest cousins! For their latest flight on Kylie Jenner’s private plane, the adorable cousins (and besties) sat in the same seat. Stormi chowed down on a donut, and True looked liked she wanted to take a bite of it in an adorable Instagram photo posted by Khloe Kardashian, 36, on July 12.

Just a small piece of our little tribe of love! 💕

“Just a small piece of our little tribe of love!” Khloe captioned the precious photo. Stormi and True were dressed casually in all black. Stormi’s hair was styled like dad Travis Scott, 28, in braids. True looked so cute with her new cornrows. True also had a chain necklace with her name on it around her neck.

Stormi has been with mom Kylie on a lavish desert trip in Utah. Kylie posted a gorgeous photo with Stormi on massive rocks as they watched the sunset. “To see the world through her eyes,” Kylie captioned the Instagram picture.

In addition to being cousins, True Thompson and Stormi Webster are besties.

While Stormi has been on vacation with Kylie, True has been spending quality time at home with her family. The 2-year-old celebrated the Fourth of July with Khloe and dad Tristan Thompson, 29, at Tristan’s home. True looked so stylish in a white tank top and cutoff denim shorts. She’s just 2, but she’s already a mini fashionista!

Just days before, Khloe and True were the ultimate mommy-daughter duo at Khloe’s 36th birthday party. They matched in adorable gold dresses. The epic party was held at Kylie’s $36.5 million mansion. The party featured a massive inflatable slide with Khloe’s fate on it, multiple cakes, and so many balloons. Kim Kardashian, 39, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Kendall Jenner, 24, Rob Kardashian, 33, and more family members were in attendance at the party. The KarJenner kids are certainly staying busy this summer!