Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster, 2, Look Like Greek Goddesses In Precious New Sunset Beach Pic

Kylie Jenner and her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, met the golden hour in a new post that Kylie shared to Instagram. The mother-daughter duo looked like true goddesses in their white dresses and you can see the pic here!

There’s nothing like a sunset, and Kylie Jenner made sure that she captured one of the very best with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. In a new post that the Lip Kit mogul, 23, posted to her Instagram account on August 12, Kylie and Stormi waded into the shallow water at the beach and took in the last few glimpses of the sunset before it disappeared below the horizon.

The mother-daughter duo also twinned in the new photo, with both wearing gorgeous long white dresses. Kylie’s stunning long hair was fashioned into a high ponytail, while Stormi’s sweet, natural curls were tossed up into a bun. “No place I’d rather be,” Kylie sweetly captioned the gorgeous photo. She also added sparkle emojis and a dove emoji to her caption.

Fans who have followed Kylie for the past few years know just how much Stormi means to her. In fact, the youngster, whom the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shares with rapper Travis Scott, 28, spent Kylie’s whole 23rd birthday with her, as seen on her own IG account. Even Travis got in on the birthday action by posting a series of never-before-seen photos featuring Kylie and Stormi to his own Instagram story. Too sweet!

What was even sweeter, however, was seeing just how much Stormi loves her successful mom. In another video Kylie shared to her Instagram story on Friday, July 31, the stunning mogul and her little girl exchanged ‘I love you’s and our hearts nearly melted! “I love you, mommy,” Stormi sweetly cooed to Kylie.

Ever since her shocking October 2019 split from Travis, Kylie has been adamant when it comes to making Stormi her number one priority. “When Kylie and Travis broke up, it was a no-brainer that her only focus no matter what happened between them was co-parenting and Stormi’s happiness,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the end of July, when the famous co-parents were seen on a getaway to Laguna Beach. If her recent Instagram post suggests anything, it’s definitely that Kylie is sticking to those priorities. We cannot wait to see what she shares of her darling daughter next!