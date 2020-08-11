Travis Scott Shows Love For Kylie Jenner On Her 23rd birthday With New Photos with Stormi

Travis Scott showered Kylie Jenner with love on her 23rd birthday, posting the sweetest photos to his Instagram story in honor of the mother of his child.

They may no longer be together romantically, but Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner still adore each other. The Astroworld rapper wished the mother of his daughter a happy 23rd birthday on Instagram by sharing a series of gorgeous photos of her hanging out with little Stormi. He labeled each photo, shared to his Instagram story, with birthday cake emojis. The post came one day late, but the sentiment is still there!

Travis and Kylie broke up in October 2019, but they’re still thick as thieves. They’re friends, dedicated to co-parenting their two-year-old daughter as best they can. They even went on a weekend getaway to Laguna Beach in July for a little getaway with Stormi. She’s their focus above anything else, a source close to the makeup mogul told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.

“When Kylie and Travis broke up, it was a no-brainer that her only focus no matter what happened between them was co-parenting and Stormi’s happiness,” the source explained. “Kylie feels very comfortable spending time with Travis because not only are they best friends, but she’s always wanted Stormi to know that both of her parents will care for her despite what happens in their relationship.”

Kylie also got some major birthday love from Travis’ sister, Jordan! She posted cute photos of herself with Kylie to her Instagram story, captioned, “Happy birthday to this beautiful, caring, loving light. Love you long time @kyliejenner.”