Travis Scott Shows Love For Kylie Jenner On Her 23rd birthday With New Photos with Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Travis Scott showered Kylie Jenner with love on her 23rd birthday, posting the sweetest photos to his Instagram story in honor of the mother of his child.

They may no longer be together romantically, but Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner still adore each other. The Astroworld rapper wished the mother of his daughter a happy 23rd birthday on Instagram by sharing a series of gorgeous photos of her hanging out with little Stormi. He labeled each photo, shared to his Instagram story, with birthday cake emojis. The post came one day late, but the sentiment is still there!

Travis and Kylie broke up in October 2019, but they’re still thick as thieves. They’re friends, dedicated to co-parenting their two-year-old daughter as best they can. They even went on a weekend getaway to Laguna Beach in July for a little getaway with Stormi. She’s their focus above anything else, a source close to the makeup mogul told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.

 

“When Kylie and Travis broke up, it was a no-brainer that her only focus no matter what happened between them was co-parenting and Stormi’s happiness,” the source explained. “Kylie feels very comfortable spending time with Travis because not only are they best friends, but she’s always wanted Stormi to know that both of her parents will care for her despite what happens in their relationship.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner dote on their adorable daughter, Stormi Webster (Image Press Agency/MEGA)

Kylie also got some major birthday love from Travis’ sister, Jordan! She posted cute photos of herself with Kylie to her Instagram story, captioned, “Happy birthday to this beautiful, caring, loving light. Love you long time @kyliejenner.”