How Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Put Stormi’s Needs Before Their Own After Split: She’s Their ‘Only Focus’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are putting their daughter, Stormi, before anything that ‘happens in their relationship,’ a source told HollywoodLife. Read on to learn more!

Ever since their shocking October 2019 split, Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, have put all of their focus on their adorable, two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The former couple was recently seen with Stormi over the weekend enjoying some time together in Laguna Beach, and a source close to the Lip Kit mogul is dishing EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife how the famous co-parents are making it work. “When Kylie and Travis broke up, it was a no-brainer that her only focus no matter what happened between them was co-parenting and Stormi’s happiness,” the source shared.

Indeed, Kylie has been adamant and steadfast when it’s come to giving her daughter as normal a life as possible, where both of her parents actively participate in her young life. But it helps that “Kylie feels very comfortable spending time with Travis because not only are they best friends, but she’s always wanted Stormi to know that both of her parents will care for her despite what happens in their relationship.” And thus far, it seems that the two young parents have co-parenting down to a science.

Both Kylie and Travis have been incredibly supportive of one another in their personal and career endeavors. Even more so, Kylie has posted about Travis’s close relationship with their daughter on social media for his birthday and Father’s Day, proving that the two clearly care for one another, but their relationship is simply in a different place form where it once was. But Kylie had a lot of inspiration to pull from when it came to figuring out how she and Travis would make co-parenting work.

“Kylie feels her parents served as amazing role models for her growing up because although she grew up in a big family, they were always there for her,” the source continued. More than anything, though, Kylie wants to pass on that same feeling to her daughter, and “wants to ensure Stormi has that same sense of security.”

Over the course of the last several months since their split, Travis and Kylie have proven that, before anything else, they are devoted parents. Now that Travis boasts a new $23.5 million mansion in Brentwood, not far from Kylie’s $36.5 million Holmby Hills abode, the two can continue to plan for Stormi’s future and be completely dedicated parents to their sweet little girl.