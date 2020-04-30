See Message
Kylie Jenner Sends Love To Ex Travis Scott On 28th Birthday: ‘Stormi’s Parents’

In honor of Travis Scott’s 28th birthday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story to post a sweet message to her ex, along with a throwback photo of them together.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, may be broken up, but she still made sure to send him love on his 28th birthday on April 30. Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself and Travis from an old photoshoot on her Instagram Story, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, and she captioned it, “Happy Birthday @TravisScott!!!! Stormi’s parents!!!!!!!!!” Even though Kylie and Travis aren’t together romantically right now, they’ve been very dedicated as co-parents to their two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and they’ve maintained a very amicable relationship since their split at the end of Sept. 2019.

Amidst the coronavirus quarantine, Kylie and Travis have been spending quite a lot of time together. In fact, on the night before his birthday, he popped up in the background of a TikTok video that featured Kylie and her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. Kylie and Stassie had quite a wild night, as the makeup mogul posted a ton of videos of the two dancing, drinking and more on her Instagram Story.

Kylie and Travis first got together at Coachella in April 2017. Within weeks, she was pregnant with Stormi. However, they did not confirm news of Kylie’s pregnancy throughout the entire time that she was expecting. It wasn’t until after Stormi’s birth in Feb. 2018 that Kylie and Travis finally shared their big news. After more than two years together, though, they split in the fall of 2019.

When fans noticed that Kylie and Travis were quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic, they began speculating that the two had gotten back together. But, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY revealed, the relationship is not at that point just yet. “Some days they want to be friends and parents, and the next day they want to be more,” our source explained. “They are dealing with this process day in and day out.”