Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunite For A Weekend In Laguna Beach With Adorable Daughter Stormi, 2

Kylie Jenner sweetly held hands with little Stormi as they escaped Los Angeles for a weekend by the sea! The trio all sported protective face gear as they strolled outside.

Kylie Jenner, 22, reunited with Travis Scott, 28, for a weekend getaway! The exes were spotted with adorable daughter Stormi Webster, 2, as they went for a stroll in Laguna Beach, California on Saturday, July 19. Kylie, Travis and Stormi appeared relaxed as they soaked in the 85 degree weather, with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO sweetly holding Stormi’s hand. At one point, the little girl — who is always a ball of energy — appeared to jump and skip along. The outing marks the first time the three have been seen all together since Father’s Day on June 21.

Kylie shared a powerful anti-racism message with her ensemble, rocking Jean Paul Gaultier‘s infamous “Fight Racism Iconic Dress.” The midi-length black-and-gray printed dress — which was produced by the French luxury label in the ’90s — features peace symbols, as well as images of a shirtless male model on the front and a woman on the back. She accessorized with a vintage jumbo Chanel flap in cream featuring a black logo ($6400), as well as a rare pair of Supreme and Nike‘s sold-out Air Force 1 sneakers.

As always, Stormi proved to be the most stylish baby on the block and dad’s #1 fan with her outfit choice! The toddler rocked a t-shirt from Travis’ Reeses Puffs cereal collaboration, along with a pair of his “Cactus Trails” Nike Air Max 270’s. She finished off her ’90s inspired look with a gray pair bike shorts and a Takashi Murakami face mask, but didn’t appear to have any of her new Prada bags on-hand! Travis also opted to keep things casual, rocking a navy pair of pants, white sneakers and a hoodie.

Back in February, Kylie opened up about her co-parenting relationship with the AstroWorld rapper. “We have such a great relationship,” she gushed to Harper’s Bazaar. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi,” Kylie added, referencing her mom Kris Jenner, 64, and dad Caitlyn Jenner, 70.