Kylie Jenner Gifts Daughter Stormi, 2, With 4 Baby Prada Bags Worth Over $3 Thousand Dollars

Just days after coming under fire for gifting her daughter Stormi with a Louis Vuitton bag worth more than $1K, Kylie Jenner bought the toddler four Prada handbags.

Kylie Jenner already faced backlash this week for splashing $1180 on a handbag for her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Now, the makeup mogul is showing off the latest addition to her toddler’s wardrobe: four mini Prada handbags, that retail for more than $700 each. The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Story on July 17 to share a snap of the shoulder bags, which she purchased in black, green, pink, and orange. They feature a silver strap with chain detailing, and the iconic Prada logo printed on the front. “Had to get her all the baby Prada’s to match mommy,” she captioned the snap.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared another snap, captioned “my baby has fits”, which showed Stormi’s new Nike sneakers and tracksuits from pricey streetwear label Supreme. Just two days earlier, Kylie showed off her mini-me’s new Louis Vuitton bag in a snap of her sitting on a concrete step. “Coolest baby to ever do ittt,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote. But not everyone was impressed.

“Rich people are SO BAD at giving kids presents. everyday expensive handbag??? they just want toys,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “The cost of her handbag could feed the hungry children in LA. Just saying.” Stormi’s luxury items aren’t just limited to handbags however: she also has kid-sized pairs of her dad Travis Scott‘s sneakers. Yes, she already owns a number of custom kids’ shoes by Nike, which has a sneaker deal with the rapper.

The toddler is also no stranger to private jets and massive mansions, and has been sporting high-end looks essentially from the moment she was born. Not to mention, Stormi already has her own makeup collection with her mom’s Kylie Cosmetics beauty brand. The reality star has previously noted that she hopes to pass the reigns of her million-dollar beauty business to her daughter some day.