Stormi Webster Poses By Life- Sized Luxury Playhouse in New Pic & She Looks Tiny

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her two-year-old daughter Stormi standing near her incredibly huge playhouse while wearing an adorable dress and looking so grown up.

Kylie Jenner, 22, couldn’t help but post a memorable pic of her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, standing in front of the door of her huge life-sized playhouse on July 14 and it’s one of the cutest things you’ll see all day! In the eye-catching pic, the tot is wearing a dark blue dress that has sleeveless straps and white sneakers. She looks very small compared to the white and black kid-friendly dwelling, yet so grown up from the last time we saw her!

Kylie didn’t caption the snapshot, but the apparent beauty it held made it so it didn’t need one. A ray of sunlight appeared from the top of the house down to the side of it in the photo, proving that it was a perfect warm summer day for Stormi to be enjoying playtime.

Although Kylie’s latest photo is definitely impressive, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Stormi’s what’s-sure-to-be expensive playhouse. The makeup mogul’s mom, Kris Jenner, gave it to her granddaughter as a gift for Christmas in 2019 and it turns out that Kylie had her own similar playhouse when she was a kid! Kylie shared a video of the inside and outside of the house on her YouTube channel a couple of days before the holiday.

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” she said in the video as Stormi walked in to see the new digs while holding Kris’ hand. The three generations excitingly looked at the playhouse and admired everything in it, including the furniture, which they revealed used to be Kylie’s.

“This was all of Kylie’s furniture when she was a baby,” Kris told Stormi in the clip. The decor included a picnic table, play kitchen, fake fireplace, fur rug and a baby bed and crib with a baby doll inside. The thoughtful gesture on Kris’ part made Kylie want to cry. Kris also got teary-eyed.

“I want you to have the same memories with your daughter,” she said while hugging her youngest girl. They later joked that Stormi can do her makeup at the vanity and mirror inside the playhouse. “We have to get you some lipkits,” Kris said of Kylie’s first cosmetics product from Kylie Cosmetics, her highly successful line.