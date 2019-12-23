Kris Jenner Surprises Kylie With Playhouse For Stormi Days Before Christmas

Stormi Webster is one lucky little girl! Kris Jenner surprised the 1-year-old with a massive, life size playhouse in a new holiday vlog Kylie shared on Dec. 23. But, it wasn’t any ordinary gift. — Kris explained the special meaning behind it!

It’s no secret that Kris Jenner is an excellent gift-giver. But, this time, she has seriously outdone herself. The momager, 64, surprised granddaughter Stormi Webster with a life size playhouse in a new holiday video Kylie Jenner shared to YouTube on December 23. Kris became emotional even before the 1-year-old received the gift because it was the same playhouse Kylie had when she was a baby.

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” Kylie shared as she made her way to the backyard of her Calabasas home to film the special moment. Kris held Stormi’s hand while they entered the white house. “Welcome friends,” was painted above the door — the same greeting Kylie’s playhouse had.

“I called the lady at the old house and I bought her all new furniture and she gave me all of this and Waldo and Tony had it all re-done,” Kris explained. “This just reminds me of when you were a little girl.

“This was all of Kylie’s furniture when she was a baby,” Kris told Stormi of the decor inside the playhouse, which included a picnic table, play kitchen, fake fireplace, fur rug and a baby bed and crib with a baby doll inside. That’s when Kylie expressed that she too was about to cry.

“I want you to have the same memories with your daughter,” a tearful Kris said as she hugged Kylie. The pair later joked that Stormi can do her makeup at the vanity and mirror inside the playhouse. “We have to get you some lipkits,” Kris said of Kylie’s first cosmetics product that launched her now billion dollar beauty brand.

Stormi’s new playhouse also featured an upstairs loft with a balcony that overlooked the backyard. After she gushed over her new gift, she stood on the balcony as her mom watched from inside the playhouse. “Thank you, Lovey,” Stormi said to grandma Kris, whose nickname is a Kardashian family tradition for all the grandkids.

One of Stormi’s favorite parts of her new playhouse was its real life doorbell. After she rang it several times in a row, Kris couldn’t help question her decision to have it installed. “Get that doorbell disconnected,” she mumbled to herself behind the camera after repeatedly asking Stormi, “Who’s there?”

Earlier in Kylie’s new vlog, titled “My 2019 Christmas Decorations,” the mother of one showed off her massive trees inside her home, along with other festive decor, which included a family of polar bears.

As for this year’s decor theme? — “I decided to go really simple and match with my furniture,” Kylie said.