Kylie Jenner Poses With Stormi, 2, In Marie Antoinette-Inspired Shoot For Harper’s Bazzar — See Pics

Kylie Jenner and her two-year-old daughter, Stormi, are taking over Harper’s Bazzar in an amazing new photo shoot and profile where Kylie shared that she’s ‘trying her best’ to raise her toddler in the digital age.

So extravagant! Kylie Jenner and her newly-minted two-year-old daughter, Stormi, posed for the cover and profile of Harper’s Bazaar‘s March issue published on Feb. 4. The Marie Antoinette-inspired shoot truly fit the decadence of the time period with a fun, bright pink modern edge. But Kylie’s profile got very serious when it came to matters of raising her daughter. “I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” the Kylie Lip Kit mogul, 22, shared with the outlet. Though Kylie is not averse to being raised in the spotlight, so much has changed since she was her daughter’s age.

“Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too,” she went on. Kylie and her siblings are part of one of the most well-known families in the world, which only means that, since her infancy, Kylie has grown accustomed to being in the spotlight. But with the swelling of social media, so much has changed for the Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s star. “I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live,” she revealed.

But, of course, Kylie isn’t going to shy away from exposing her daughter to their incredibly public way of living. “It’s just our life,” she shared of what she tells her toddler. “People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

Kylie has demonstrated, since her daughter’s birth, that she is wholly invested in taking a hands-on approach to raising her sweet little girl. Not only is she devoted to Stormi’s happiness, she’s also including her in her many passion projects. In her first collaboration of 2020, Kylie partnered with her daughter for a Stormi-inspired roll out of a new cosmetics collection. Not only did Kylie celebrate the accomplishment with her daughter, but days later, on Feb. 1, Kylie threw Stormi a lavish, fun-filled soiree for her daughter’s second birthday.

It’s clear just how devoted Kylie is to her daughter. Her Harper’s Bazaar issue goes further in depth about her life with the tiny tot, and managing her various business ventures while co-parenting her sweet little girl. Fans cannot wait to see these two continue to take on the world together!