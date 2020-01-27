Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunite At Launch Of Stormi-Inspired Cosmetics Collection — See Pic

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made co-parenting look like a breeze when they reunited on Jan. 26 for the launch of Kylie & Stormi’s cosmetic collaboration!

It’s clear, now more than ever, just how much Kylie Jenner, 22, and her ex, Travis Scott, 27, are making co-parenting their soon-to-be two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, a priority. The former couple reunited on Jan. 26 to celebrate the launch of Kylie’s collaboration with her adorable little girl, and Kylie even documented a tender moment between father and daughter on her Instagram story! In the sweet boomerang snap, Travis could be seen just behind Stormi who sat in a fairytale like green swing. Travis gently pushed Stormi back-and-forth and the pair were framed by the gorgeous butterfly shape that Stormi and her proud mom love so much! Atop the frame of the large swing set was Stormi’s own name in big yellow letters. It looked like such a splendid, magical day for the family, which Kylie shared with her followers throughout her Instagram story.

Aside from the image of Travis and Stormi, Kylie also highlighted the adorable tulle dress that Stormi wore and the fairytale-like location of the soiree. Butterflies and splashes of purple were seen throughout the lush greenery of the site, and both mother and daughter appeared to have such a fun time together! Kylie’s collaboration with Stormi actually marks the mogul’s first professional partnership of 2020. And images from the launch party aren’t the first time Kylie has teased the collection to her fans. On Jan. 17, Kylie shared the promo video for the makeup line, which saw the mother-daughter duo looking positively angelic in their grecian style dresses. “An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter 🤍 i can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️,” the proud mother-of-one captioned the pics.

Of course, the date the collection launches is quite significant for the two. February 1 marks Stormi’s milestone second birthday, and, as if planning the launch of their cosmetic collaboration wasn’t enough, Kylie has been dutifully arranging Stormi’s birthday celebration, too! “She’s done a ton of meetings and is making sure every little detail is taken care of with the party planner,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the upcoming shindig. “She loves everything to be customized with colors, engraving, embellishments etc. Like any Kardashian party, no detail will be missed.”

Just like with the launch of their collection, though, fans can rest assured that Travis will likely be on hand to celebrate his little girl, as well. “Of course, Travis is invited, but she’s really handling everything which is what she did last time, too,” the source revealed. “She still doesn’t see a reconciliation happening at this time, but never say never. She cares about him and always will as the father of her child and she wants them to always come together for Stormi’s milestones.” In the lead up to Stormi’s big day, Kylie and Travis have demonstrated just how devoted they are to their daughter after appearing together for a playdate at Disney World on Jan. 22. Just like these aforementioned get togethers, we cannot wait to see these three reunited for Stormi’s special day!