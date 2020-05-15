Stormi Webster, 2, Rocks Dad Travis Scott’s New Nike Shoes In Cute New Pic

Stormi proved she was dad Travis Scott’s #1 fan in an AstroWorld t-shirt and a pair of his new ‘Cactus Jack’ Nike sneakers as she showed off her playroom!

Stormi Webster, 2, enjoyed an afternoon in her spacious playroom! The toddler could be seen piecing together her foam number floor tiles in mom Kylie Jenner‘s new Instagram photo shared on Friday, May 15. With her hair in a bun, Stormi was ready to go for some fun at home, including some potential crafts. The shelves behind her were filled to the rim with art supplies, including a large box of Crayola crayons, “Build-It-Yourself” woodworking kits, beads, glue, construction paper and more. It looks like Stormi’s got everything she needs inside her mom’s luxe new $36.5 million mansion, including a slew of fun sparkly stickers! Kylie simply captioned the photo with a storm emoji.

As always, Stormi’s style was on point as she sported a brown AstroWorld Festival t-shirt from her dad Travis Scott‘s Nov. 2019 event, reading “Official Souvenir” on the back. She paired the official merch item with a pair of Travis’ not-yet-released Nike Air Max 270 React shoes that Kylie showed off on her Instagram account last month. The beige sneakers feature the brand’s trademark swoosh in orange (albeit backwards), and is a unique color combo just for kids. The futuristic model also features a special label that reads “Cactus Jack” on the front — the name of Travis’ record label — and is expected to drop alongside his “Cactus Trails” design for adults on May 29.

Travis and Kylie’s little girl had a viral moment earlier this week when her mom posted the cutest video ever of her doing the “patience” challenge! In the video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder placed a bowl of custom gray and cream M&Ms in front of Stormi, but informed her that she couldn’t have any until Kylie returned from the bathroom. “I’m going to put the chocolates right here, okay?” the 22-year-old explained, as Stormi enthusiastically responded, “yeah” to her moms’ directions. A tempted Stormi then sat right in front of the bowl before sitting back down and sweetly singing, “patience, patience,” as Kylie returned to the room! “Did you wait?” Kylie asked when she got back, as Stormi eagerly helped herself to three of the chocolates — yum!

“oOmg my BABYYY…i had to take part in this challenge,” Kylie captioned the one-minute video. Big sister Kim Kardashian, 39, was impressed with her 2-year-old niece, hilariously noting that Stormi’s cousins Chicago, 2, and Saint, 4, probably wouldn’t pass the test! “OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint,” the SKIMS founder posted.