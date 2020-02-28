Kylie Jenner Rocks Travis Scott’s Unreleased Nike Sneakers After Reuniting With Ex For Day

Look at those kicks! Kylie Jenner debuted an unreleased pair of sneakers from her ex Travis Scott’s collab with Nike. It came days after the duo reunited for a day with their daughter Stormi.

If you thought carrying an Hermes Birkin bag was the biggest style flex, think again. Kylie Jenner posted a pic on a private jet rocking a pair of unreleased kicks from her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott‘s collaboration with Nike. Of course, there was also a Birkin bag in the shot, but fans were quick to notice the 22-year-old makeup mogul’s Nike SB Dunk low-top sneakers which don’t drop until Feb. 29. The 27-year-old rapper’s first official skateboarding shoe was released on Feb. 22, and sold out almost instantly. They were only available on his website and in select skate shops around the country which caused plenty of commotion among so-called sneakerheads. When this new style drops tomorrow, it is believed most stores will opt to raffle them off, or even go so far as requiring those trying to buy a pair to participate in community service! The other option is to have an in with Travis himself, a la Kylie Jenner.

The mom-of-one posted the stylish snap featuring his kicks on Feb. 27, which showed her sitting on a private plane sporting her new light brown locks, as she donned an oversized black leather jacket and a pair of gray sweatpants. She covered her brown eyes with dark sunglasses and posed with plenty of attitude, resting her face on her hand and pulling her sneaker clad foot up on her seat. “Brb baby,” she captioned the pic. While Ky’s sweats were casual, she made sure there was plenty of luxury in the pic. In addition to being on a private plane, Kylie had one of her many prized Birkin bags in front of her seat. The large purple crocodile embossed bag retails for whopping $150,000. Kylie also accessorized with a gold ring on her index finger and several ankle bracelets over her black socks.

The former couple reunited on Feb. 23 to go to a trampoline gym and then followed it up with a stop by an ice cream shop. They looked like a perfect family unit, an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, even though the cosmetics maven and the rapper aren’t romantically involved at the moment. The trio hit up Sky High Sports trampoline gym, then headed to Afters Ice Cream for some yummy treats. “Kylie and Travis looked really sweet playing with Stormi as they casually strolled around The Village in Woodland Hills on Sunday. Kylie and Travis looked like very protective parents as they watched Stormi look in awe at all the koi fish in the pond.

Kylie recently revealed that she and Travis are “best friends,” despite breaking up as a couple in Oct. 2019. “We have such a great relationship, we’re like best friends,” Kylie told Harper’s BAZAAR for their Feb. 2020 cover story. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.” Too sweet!