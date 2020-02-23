Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunite To Take Stormi, 2, On Fun Trampoline Play Date — See Pics

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cozied up for an adorable selfie with 2-year-old Stormi! The family looked like they had a blast as they later stopped for ice cream.



Stormi Webster, 2, just had the best day ever! Parents Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 27, reunited to take their adorable little girl to indoor trampoline playground Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills, California on Sunday, Feb. 23, reports TMZ — see the photos & video here. The trio were spotted making their way through the colorful venue, and at one point, stopped to get a photo. Kylie could be seen cozying up to Travis — who snugly held Stormi in his arms — as she snapped a family selfie. The room looked fairly empty in the photos obtained as the group were reportedly in a VIP area of Sky High Sports.

Kylie, Travis and Stormi were joined by one bodyguard on the outing, later stopping to get some sweet treats from Afters Ice Cream! Stormi looked so cute as she walked behind mom Kylie in a turquoise blue outfit with her hair in a little top knot bun just like mom. For her part, Kylie kept the Matrix vibes going in a long leather jacket jacket, while Travis stayed cozy in black hoodie. The Astroworld rapper — with a furry blue toy in hand — kept a close eye on adventurous Stormi as she made her way around the outdoor plaza. The day looked like a fun-filled afternoon as they also enjoyed live music playing at the mall.

Stormi has been looking so grown up lately and we can’t get over it! The toddler showed off her signature style in a monogrammed pair of hoop earrings on Feb. 18, and quickly answered “no” when Kylie asked if she wanted to take them off. Stormi also showed off her counting skills in an another adorable video, getting all the way to 20! Not bad for a toddler who has yet to start pre-school.

Kylie and Travis are doing an absolutely amazing job co-parenting Stormi, despite not being together romantically. The rapper was front and center at Stormi’s epic 2nd birthday party earlier this month, and has been a hands on dad every step of the way. “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends,” Kylie said of her ex in a February interview with Harpers’ Bazaar.