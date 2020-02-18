Stormi Webster, 2, Proves She Can Expertly Count To 10 In Adorable Video With Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster is such a smart kid! She showed mom Kylie Jenner that she can count to 10 while walking down her steps in a precious new Instagram video.

Stormi Webster just turned 2 years old on Feb. 1 and she’s already got counting down. Kylie Jenner, 22, filmed her baby girl counting as she walked down the steps at her house. Stormi counted all the way to 9 and then yelled “Twenty!” Kylie giggled and helped Stormi keep going with her numbers. Stormi and Kylie got to spend some quality mother-daughter time together after Kylie got her wisdom teeth taken out.

Stormi is already such a talker at 2 years old. From telling her mom to be quiet while watching Frozen 2 to singing “Rise & Shine,” Stormi has so much personality — just like her mom. She even refused to call Kylie “mommy” in a hilarious video. Instead, Stormi called Kylie by her name! Stormi is a clever little one.

Kylie just threw Stormi a lavish 2nd birthday party that included carnival rides, a tie-dye station, a Frozen-themed room, a Stormi merchandise store, and more. Her famous family members were there, as well as Hailey Baldwin, 23, Chrissy Teigen, 34, John Legend, 41, their daughter Luna, 3, Cardi B’s daughter Kulture, 1, and more. Only the best birthday party for Stormi!

Kylie is smitten with Stormi and HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop about whether or not Kylie will be expanding her family any time soon. “Kylie still would love to have more children and she talks about it all the time, how she feels she was born to be a mother, but there are no plans for another baby because she considers herself very much single right now,” a source told HollywoodLife.