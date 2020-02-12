Kylie Jenner got totally dissed by her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, while watching ‘Frozen 2’ for the first time! The little one was so entranced by the film that she told her mom to ‘shhhhh’ as they watched.

Step aside, Trolls — Stormi Webster, 2, may just have a new favorite movie! Kylie Jenner showed her baby girl Frozen 2 for the first time on Feb. 11, and the two-year-old couldn’t get enough. Kylie even revealed on her Instagram story that Stormi told her to be quiet while they were watching! “We’re watching Frozen 2 for the first time and she’s really into it because I just turned to tell her I love her — I said, “Stormi I love you, do you love me?” — and she said, ‘Shhhh mommy!’ I was in shock. She’s never done that before. She obviously really loves this movie.”

The mom and daughter duo were snuggled together in bed as they watched the animated flick, and Stormi couldn’t take her eyes off of the television screen as the movie played. Before this, Stormi’s favorite movie was Trolls — she even met Poppy from the film for Christmas — but it looks like Frozen 2 is creeping in! Kylie often posts sweet photos and videos like this one of Stormi, giving us an inside look at their quiet moments at home and more.

However, the toddler is no stranger to the life of luxury that her parents, Kylie and Travis Scott, live, either. For her second birthday on Feb. 1, Kylie and Travis threw an INSANE bash. The theme was StormiWorld 2.0, and it was an even bigger version of the party they threw for Stormi’s first birthday one year earlier.

The event featured massive Stormi Webster heads, carnival rides, and more. There were several different rooms that all had different themes, and there were tons of celebrity guests in attendance. How will they EVER top this?!