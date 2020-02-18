Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 2, Looks So Grown Up Wearing Hoop Earrings In New Pics

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Feb. 18 to show off some adorable photos of her two-year-old daughter Stormi wearing hoop earrings that spelled out her name on them.

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 2, is looking very grown up thanks to her latest custom jewelry! The 22-year-old proud mother shared some photos of the tot to her Instagram page on Feb. 18 and in them, she’s wearing hoop earrings that spell out her name inside them. “go best friend,” Kylie captioned the amazing photos, which showed the adorable little curly-haired girl walking outside while wearing a white tank and matching shorts.

It didn’t take long for a lot of Kylie’s fans to comment on Stormi’s new pics once they went up. “why is Stormi cooler than us?” one fan joked while another said her “hoops are so cool”. “Omg she’s so cute,” another wrote as another called her “so precious”. There were also many heart-eyed emojis for the photos.

This is just one of a few times Kylie has been posting incredibly sweet posts about her mini-me lately and she seems to be growing in every one! Earlier in the day, she also shared a video that showed Stormi counting all the way to 10 as she walked down a set of stairs with her mama and before that, on Feb. 11, she posted a funny video of Stormi saying “shhh mommmy” while they watched Frozen 2 together.

It turns out Stormi can also sing just like Kylie. In a Feb. 8 Instagram clip, she can be seen briefly singing “rise and shine” after the makeup mogul prompts her to. Like mother, like daughter, we’d say!

We always enjoy seeing pics and videos of little Stormi learning more and more as the days go by. We’ll keep paying attention to Kylie’s social media accounts to see what else she shares next!