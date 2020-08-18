Kylie Jenner looked like a vision from the future in a tie-dye set, unlike one we’ve ever seen! The makeup queen’s fashion posts have been supplying fans with major style inspiration ever since her 23rd birthday.

Tie dye has been the color theme throughout quarantine. The fun print has mostly been seen on sweats, so Kylie Jenner took this trend up a notch with her outfit on Aug. 17! The most attention-grabbing piece was a lace-up corset, held together by black strings decorated with tiny silver cuffs. Kylie layered the corset with a jacket buckled just at the top, drawing attention to a silver medallion by the collar of her outwear. She then wore flared pants with three silver buckles, and the funky bottoms featured the same dark blue and white tie-dye theme as her top and jacket.

Kylie topped off this fashion-forward look with a few accessories: slightly transparent, blue-tinted glasses that reminded us of eyewear from the Y2K era, a clutch purse featuring a snakeskin-like texture, and pointed white boots. The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off the entire look in two videos that she posted to her Instagram Story, although she didn’t disclose why she was all dressed up!

Kylie is seemingly always finding reasons to dress up. On Aug. 15, that reason was a “Mommy’s night out” with her close gal pal and fellow mom, Yris Palmer, which Kylie rocked a Charlotte Knowles set for. Kylie had even more opportunities to break out her best outfits amid her birthday week!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 23 years old on Aug. 10, and shortly afterwards, she took a trip to Turks and Caicos with her family members like daughter Stormi Webster, 2, sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 29, and Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian, 33. The birthday girl wowed Instagram with a number of looks taken throughout her tropical getaway: a hot pink string bikini, a colorful cut-out dress from Farai London, an embellished mini dress from Balmain, and so many more!

However, Kylie got called out over one of these looks: the Balmain mini dress, pictured above! Designer Michael Costello accused the wealthy star of not tagging, mentioning or dropping the Instagram handles of “no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks” for Kylie, “unless it’s paid.” This led Kylie’s fans to quickly defend their favorite fashionista, who pointed out that she’s not obliged to tag every designer who “she BUYS clothes from.”