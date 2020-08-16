Watch
Kylie Jenner Radiates Beauty In A Gorgeous Strapless Outfit During ‘Mommy’s Night Out’ With BFF Yris

Kylie Jenner looked stunning in a black and white patterned strapless outfit while also flaunting long wavy locks during a night of fun with her best friend Yris Palmer.

Kylie Jenner, 23, looked amazing during her latest girls’ outing with best friend Yris Palmer, 29, on the night of Aug. 15! Both ladies took to their Instagram stories to share clips of the memorable moments, including one that showed them getting ready in a mirror as Yris filmed with her phone. In the video, which can be seen below, the makeup mogul is wearing a black and white patterned strapless outfit as she stands behind her BFF, who is wearing a strapless white outfit, and turns around while whipping her long wavy locks and giving off a fierce look.

Moms night out

“Oh hey! Mommy’s night out,” Yris says while holding up her phone and watching Kylie, who is the mother of two-year-old Stormi, give off her sexy and fashionable vibes. Kylie’s videos from the night showed off the girls having a blast while riding in a pink-filled car with a sparkling ceiling and sitting down to what looked like an eventful dinner. At one point, Yris smiled while looking at the camera while sitting in the car and looking incredible.

Before Kylie’s latest outing, she shared pics of herself looking just as great in a pink bikini while on vacation on Aug. 15. The brunette beauty spent some time in the Caribbean, which is where the bikini pic was taken, to celebrate her birthday on Aug. 10 and seemed to have a wonderful time. On Aug. 12 she shared another eye-catching pic of her and her mini-me daughter standing on sand at a beach during a beautiful sunset.

Kylie’s vacation also gave her a chance to celebrate “me time” and she gave a glimpse of what that looks like when she posted a snapshot of herself laying back and relaxing in an outdoor bubble bath. “morning,” she captioned the pic, which brought on many compliments from fans in the comments. “LIKE if you think she’s the HOTTEST girl on Instagram,” one fan even boldly wrote.

It’s always fantastic to see Kylie enjoying her glamorous life, especially around important days like birthdays, and we’re so glad to know she had a fantastic time despite the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic! We look forward to seeing what other pics and videos she’ll share during the final weeks of summer.