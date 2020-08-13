Kylie Jenner Lounges In A Bubble Bath During Vacation For Sexy ‘Morning’ Snap — See Pic

Kylie Jenner took a moment to relax in an outdoor bubble bath during her birthday vacation, and her beautiful morning looked like the epitome of luxury.

Kylie Jenner took a little break from her weeklong birthday festivities to spend some time relaxing by herself! The makeup mogul, newly 23, shared an intimate moment from her tropical vacation with her fans when she posted a photo of herself relaxing in an outdoor bathtub. She’s covered in mountains of bubbles, and if the discarded bikini next to the tub is any indication — only bubbles.

She captioned the photo “morning,” adding the bathtub emoji. Her fans, naturally, were swooning over the glamorous post, which showed off her gorgeous legs and Rapunzel-length hair. “LIKE if you think she’s the HOTTEST girl on Instagram,” one very thirsty follower commented, adding lots of heart and flame emojis. Big sister Khloe Kardashian, who’s on vacation in Turks and Caicos with Kylie asked the birthday girl, “When did this moment happen.”

Brother Rob Kardashian, 33, also came along to celebrate Kylie’s 23rd birthday — and so did Khloe’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson! Rob, who has been working hard at losing weight, went shirtless while swimming with Tristan in their resort’s luxurious pool. He sweetly captioned a set of photos on Instagram, “Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam, HAPPY BIRTHDAY KYLIE‼️ Love You WOO!!

One day earlier, Kylie posted a breathtaking photo of herself with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on the beach. The mother and daughter wore matching white dresses like total goddesses. Kylie is holding Stormi’s little hand as they wade in the water, the sunset illuminating them from behind.