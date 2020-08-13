See Pics
Kylie Jenner Stuns In Colorful Balmain Mini Dress As She Continues Celebrating 23rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner and her crew are color coordinated as they leave the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. Kylie is wearing a tight pink leather dress.
Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian leave Nobu arm in arm after enjoying dinner with the family. Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner with boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kourtney Kardashian were right behind them exiting the restaurant.
Kylie Jenner 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana
Billionaire cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner and new best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou giggle together while on a girls night out in Los Angeles. Both girls wore stunning fitted dresses and high heel shoes for the occasion.
Kylie Jenner showed off her ‘most perfect’ birthday dress, from the creative director of Balmain himself! She appeared to wear the dress in one of her favorite getaway destinations.

Blink 182 said “Nobody likes you when you’re 23,” but that obviously doesn’t apply to Kylie Jenner! The makeup mogul received a gorgeous piece from the creative director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, which she wore amid a getaway to celebrate her 23rd birthday that officially fell on Aug. 10. Two days after her birthday, Kylie shared photos taken in her Balmain mini dress, which was embellished with beautiful black, sapphire, aqua, orange, silver, yellow and red jewels.

“Thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress,” Kylie captioned the pictures. They appeared to be taken in Turks and Caicos, based on the white stone stairwell that Kylie was posing in front of. It’s the very same stairwell design that Kylie posed on during her Summer 2019 girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos — just take a look at the throwback selfie below!

Kylie Jenner took a photo at the same stairwell amid her Turks and Caicos trip in July of 2019. (Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Kylie revealed that she was somewhere with a beach on Aug. 12. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of her holding hands with her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, on a sea shore and captioned the sentimental shot, “no place i’d rather be.” Before Kylie made a trip to the sea, on Aug. 11, she was seen leaving a photo shoot with her assistant in a high-end streetwear ensemble featuring red leather sweatpants and a $3,600 Bottega Veneta bag.

Kylie Jenner also shared this photo, featuring her daughter Stormi Webster, after her 23rd birthday. (Instagram/@kyliejenner) 

On her actual birthday, Kylie spent the day at home with Stormi and enjoyed birthday cake! Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, paid tribute to the mother of his child by posting photos of Stormi and Kylie on his Instagram Story. Kylie’s friends also celebrated the milestone by eating with the birthday girl at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 6.

This is a relatively low-key birthday week for Kylie, regardless, considering how she spent her 22nd birthday last year — on a 300-foot megayacht! The massive vessel took Kylie and her entourage (which included Stormi, Travis, Kris JennerCorey Gamble and Sofia Richie) along the coast of Europe.