Kylie Jenner gave us streetwear inspiration in an asymmetrical crop top, paired with red leather sweatpants, Nike high-top sneakers and a $3,600 bag.

Another year of life has seem to given Kylie Jenner, who’s now 23 years old, an even sharper eye for style. After celebrating her birthday on Aug. 10, the cosmetics businesswoman stepped out one day later in slick streetwear: a one-shoulder black crop top and baggy leather sweatpants in a vibrant red color. Red was Kylie’s color of the day, because it was also the shade of her Bottega Veneta “The Chain Pouch” (which retails for $3,600) and Nike high-top trainers. To avoid being too flashy, Kylie topped off the look with a simple black face mask.

Kylie had a reason for dressing all up, since she was pictured while leaving a photo shoot with her assistant. While it’s unclear what the photo shoot was for, on that same day, Kylie shared an artsy topless photo taken by Sasha Samsonova that just about broke the Internet.

To celebrate another year around the sun, Kylie kicked off the festivities with a “last minute” early birthday dinner with friends on Aug. 6 at a top sushi spot in Los Angeles: Nobu Malibu. A day before her birthday, the makeup mogul revealed that giant pink letters spelling out “HBD KYLIE” had been erected by the pool of her new $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate in LA. Kylie celebrated her actual big day with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and the birthday girl shared the sweetest photo of her and the adorable toddler blowing out the candles of a birthday cake.

Even though Kylie celebrated at home this year, she certainly didn’t use the lack of party guests as an excuse to slack on her party outfit. Kylie shared a photo in a satin corset and skirt from Bryan Hearns, which were adorned with glitzy crystals that read “XXIII” (the Roman numerals for “23,” because Kylie is fancy).

“23!!!! Thank you God for another year. The blessings and the lessons.. i’m here for it all and so thankful for each and every one of you,” Kylie captioned the photo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to celebrate her 23rd birthday with a seaside getaway with Stormi.