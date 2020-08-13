Rob Kardashian Goes Shirtless To Swim With Tristan Thompson During Kylie’s Tropical Birthday Trip

Rob Kardashian got a lot of love from his ‘Cro 4L,’ Tristan Thompson, in a new pic the NBA player shared to his Instagram, featuring Rob going shirtless for a swim on sister Kylie Jenner’s trip for her 23rd birthday!

Rob Kardashian looks to be enjoying every bit of his time soaking up the sun in paradise during his family’s tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos for his sister, Kylie Jenner‘s, 23rd birthday! The sole Kardashian brother, 33, was captured in a recent photo shared to Tristan Thompson‘s Instagram account — who appears to be on the trip with his rumored on-again love Khloe Kardashian, 36, their daughter True, 2, and the rest of the KarJenner family. In the pic, Rob went shirtless and enjoyed the pool by wading on a float with Tristan right by him.

It was clear to see Rob’s hard work at the gym and healthy lifestyle change made a positive impact on his physicality, as he looked healthy and happy! “My Cro 4L,” Tristan, 29, captioned the photo, adding a blue heart emoji and tagging Rob in the pic. Rob even commented on the photo, writing “Yurrrrrrrrr” as a reply to the pic. Of course, Rob also shared the photo on his own IG, along with a slew of other images from the tropical trip!

Not only did Rob share the same photo captured on Tristan’s Instagram, he also gave his devoted followers a look at the amazing views from Kylie’s b’day trip! “Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam,” Rob began the caption to his pic with great enthusiasm. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY [Kylie Jenner]‼️ Love You WOO!!” Rob also added two blue heart emojis at the end of his caption.

It’s amazing to see how far Rob has come and fans are so excited that he is back to sharing special moments from his life on social media. Indeed, fans can tell that Rob has seriously turned his life around and is far happier and healthier than before. “Rob is in a new stage, it’s obvious to everyone, he’s happy again,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the end of July.

However, the source did note that this transition wasn’t “an overnight change, he’s been getting better and better over the past years. He has continually put the work in and the results are showing in every area of his life. He’s doing so good,” the went on. Clearly Rob is making all the right moves to get his life on track, and he has his incredibly supportive family behind him every step of the way! We cannot wait to see Rob continue his journey!