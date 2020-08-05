How Rob Kardashian’s Sisters Feel About Him Dating Instagram Model Aileen Gisselle

As with any new lady in Rob Kardashian’s life, his sisters will be protective over him and only want the best for their brother. Now that he’s dating IG model Aileen Gisselle, they’ll be grilling Rob about her.

Considering Rob Kardashian‘s longest relationship in recent years was his disastrous engagement to his family’s enemy Blac Chyna, 32, his famous sisters want their little brother to be careful about who he picks as his next girlfriend. The 33-year-old was busted on an Aug. 3 dinner date with hottie Instagram model Aileen Gisselle, as she shared an Instagram stories video of him gazing across the table at her while dining on desert. While her attention seems to have newly slimmed down Rob on cloud nine as he was smiling from ear to ear, Kourtney, 41, Kim, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, are going to be keeping an eye on this budding romance.

“Rob’s sisters noticed he’s way more happy and they managed to get it out of him that he was talking to someone he likes, but that was all they could get. They’ve been giving him his space, but now that this [pic of him on a date] is out there they’ll be grilling him for more,” a Kardashian family friend tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Right now Rob seems to be in the flirty, beginning stages of a romance with the bootylicious 29-year-old model. In her story, Gisselle showed the sock designer through Instagram’s romantic video filter, where sexy mood music plays and hearts pour onto the screen. If things go to the next level though, Rob’s sisters will want to give the designer goods-loving model their stamp of approval. Our insider adds that “If it is serious, they will want to meet her right away. They are very protective of him.”

Rob was a swinging single when he and Chyna got together. But their relationship produced daughter Dream Kardashian, 3, and now Rob has to keep his child’s best interests in mind with what women he brings into his romantic life. “Being the only Kardashian brother has its perks. But it can also feel overwhelming any time he starts dating a girl because of course, his sisters would love to know all the details. Especially since Dream is in the picture now, it’s not only about Rob any longer,” a second insider tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“But they really do let him make his own decisions and they know Rob has learned a lot from his past relationships. They definitely see a newfound confidence in Rob since getting in shape again and they’re actually happy to see him putting himself out there in terms of dating,” our insider continues. “As long as he’s happy, they’re happy and they just want to make sure it’s with the right person.