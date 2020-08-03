Rob Kardashian Goes Shirtless In Handsome New Selfie After A ‘Great Weekend’ By The Pool

Rob Kardashian indulged himself in a getaway to Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs pad, and showed off his toned shoulders by his mom’s pool.

Rob Kardashian, 33, awarded himself with a “great weekend” at Kris Jenner’s $12 million Palm Springs home. Of course, this meant spending plenty of time by his mom’s pool, where the occasional Keeping Up with the Kardashians guest star snapped a few photos. One of them included a shirtless selfie that he posted to Instagram on Aug. 3, which highlighted his toned shoulders!

Rob borrowed a quote from The Dark Knight Rises for his caption. “I didn’t see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!,” the Kardashian man captioned his fit selfie, which also featured him sporting a Los Angeles Rams bucket hat. His sister, Kourtney Kardashian, left a heart-eyed cat emoji underneath the handsome shot, and fans left similarly kind compliments underneath the photo.

“Looking good Rob stay strong and positive,” one fan wrote, and another commented, “Looking great! Keep up with your happiness :)” Fans have been gushing over Rob’s recent fitness transformation, which he has been showing off in recent photos here and there (such as ones taken at Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday party, and this selfie of his flat stomach).

Rob is even open to love after his weight loss! “Rob is feeling so much better about himself, he’s taking care of himself and it show. “His whole outlook is better. He’s eating right and living a healthy lifestyle and it’s made a big difference in his state of mind,” a friend of the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of July. With that said, our source added, “Now that he’s feeling like himself again, he’s way more open to love and ready for a new chapter.”

For the most part, though, Rob has been spending time with his family throughout his quarantine. He often posts photos of his adorable daughter Dream Kardashian, 3, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 32. He has also shared photos of Kris and his little sister, Kendall Jenner, hanging out by the Malibu beach house owned by socialite Diana Jenkins, where the KarJenner family has been retreating for idyllic summer days.