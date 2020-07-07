Rob Kardashian’s Shows Off Flat Stomach & Fans Gush Over His Transformation

Rob Kardashian has become so body confident that he’s now sharing selfies of how he can see down to his feet, as his belly has completely flattened out. Fans are loving his incredible weight loss makeover.

Rob Kardashian is an entirely new man ever since he unveiled his stunning body transformation at sister Khloe Kardashian‘s birthday party on June 27. The formerly reclusive sock designer is now all about celebrating his trimmed down frame after his incredible weight loss. The 33-year-old’s newest humble brag comes in the form of a July 7 selfie he shared to both Instagram and Twitter, looking down past his now flat stomach at his feet, with his trim legs in the shot. His belly is gone!

Rob declared he was having a “swim day” in his Instagram caption, as the picture showed off his black trunks with colorful sea turtle patterns across them. The photo showed his slimmed down tummy while wearing a black graphic print tee. Rob skipped wearing flip flops for his time by the pool, opting for a pair of black and blue kicks with white socks. On Twitter, Rob just shared the photo along with two blue heart emojis.

Even Rob’s thighs and calves looked so toned and trim in the photo, and fans were in awe of his new body, as well as his fresh attitude about sharing snapshots of himself with fans again. Twitter user @ciarawright_xo commented on the photo, “@robkardashian Yesssss Rob! You’re looking amazing! Keep up the good work!” while @bp9413 gave a Kris Jenner inspired cheer, writing, “So glad to see you back!!! Your doing amazing sweetie! But seriously keep up the good work. I know your friends & family are proud of you & so are your fans. You’ve come so far and I’m so glad I’m here for it.”

@thestevehallock noted what Rob’s visual now is as he looked downwards without his belly in the way, commenting, “@robkardashian Yeah man! You can see your manhood again!” Rob also received a plethora of “looking great,” “we love you,” and “way to go” comments about how good he looks. Mostly, fans were just happy to see that he’s back on social media, and showing off his newfound confidence after several years of laying low and avoiding the spotlight as he struggled with his weight.

Rob’s surprise appearance in photos from Khloe’s 36th birthday bash both surprised and delighted fans. He looked so happy in his new slimmed down frame, smiling from ear to ear as he socialized alongside Scott Disick, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 29. He even gave a sisterly hug to Kourtney Kardashian, 41, in an adorable siblings photo. Ever since, Rob has flexed that he got a brand new Rolls Royce SUV so he can get out on the town more often, got publicly hit on by a former Basketball Wives star, and now he’s on his way to a six pack! See, 2020 does have some bright spots in it, including the re-emergence of a happy and self-assured Rob Kardashian!