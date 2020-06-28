Rob Kardashian was beaming as he celebrated his big sister Khloe’s 36th birthday, showing off his trimmed down figure in new photos! See before & after photos of the reality star.

Rob Kardashian, 33, looks amazing! The Arthur George founder shocked off his dramatic weight loss at big sis Khloe Kardashian‘s lavish 36th birthday party, which was at her home on Saturday, June 27. Rob was back to his old self as he grinned from ear-to-ear in the sweet candid shot with Khloe, and little sisters Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22. “4 out of 6 #happybirthdaykhloe,” mom Kris Jenner, 64, captioned the cute June 28 post.

“Baby welcome to the party,” Rob captioned the same photo, featuring the foursome standing in front of a pink dessert table, on his own account, in addition to cute shots with big sis Kourtney, 41, Scott Disick, 37, and Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 29. “Woo back baby,” he captioned the photo himself, Tristan and another friend, proving he’s feeling just as good as he looks! “Sweet 16,” he hilariously captioned another (of course Khloe is actually 36), and “Appreciate It” on another. Rob was casually dressed in black jeans and Nike Air Jordan sneakers, twinning with Khloe and Kylie in matching Chrome Hearts sweatshirts (Kendall opted for one by Scott’s Talentless line that read “Happy Birthday Koko”).

Rob previously weighed around 250 pounds, but has been actively working on slimming down since last year. Proud mom Kris revealed her only son’s trimmed down shape in a photo from Halloween. The star looked much leaner than he he had in recent months, and it turns out his 3-year-old daughter Dream helped inspire him to lose weight. “He’s eating a lot better, too, but he knows getting rid of the drinking was a very big, important step, mentally and physically. That’s really how he’s lost a lot of the weight,” a source previously told HollywoodLife last fall.

His 1.4 million followers were so thrilled to see him looking good, and took to the comments to show their support! “YES ROB!!! Proud of you dude,” one fan wrote, while others added, “Looking good Rob!” and “Great job, keep it up!” Plenty of others also dropped fire emojis and heart emojis.