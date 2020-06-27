Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 36th Birthday With Custom $30K Birkin Bag, Lavish Decor & More: ‘Hello Lover’

Showered with love! Khloe Kardashian celebrated 36 in style with festive balloon displays, breathtaking floral arrangements and one very special custom Birkin bag!

Khloe Kardashian is having the best birthday ever! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star celebrated turning 36 with a slew of gifts and arrangements, including a luxe camel colored Hermès Birkin bag with gold hardware. The stunning piece featured a custom pink, beige, red and green camo-print painting on the front, which the luxe bag holders can commission for upwards of $10,000 from talented artists. She posted a close-up photo of the item to her Instagram story on June 27 and wrote “Hello lover!!!”, a line memorably recited by Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw to a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes on Sex and the City.

While she didn’t share who the bag was from, ex Tristan Thompson, 29, has been known to gift Khloe with pricey handbags — including a $3000 Dior Toile de Jouy Book Tote which was featured in an episode of KUWTK. Khloe appeared to host a small celebration with close friends Andrew Fitz Simmons and makeup artist Ash K Holm. Ash posted the cutest video of Khloe blowing out a gorgeous floral covered cake with daughter True Thompson, 2, on her lap. “Okay blow,” Khloe — showing off her stunning new brown hair — sweetly said to True. “One, two, three…wanna do this one? Do it, what’s wrong?” she then asked a shy True, who looked so cute in a blush colored dress!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a KarJenner celebration with just one cake, as an Instagram-worthy Oreo one could be seen making it into Ash’s frame on the left! Earlier in the day, fast fashion brand PrettyLittleLing surprised the Revenge Body host with a stunning two tier cake featuring a photo of Khloe in a killer denim jumpsuit, and another of her and True! “Happy birthday Khloe! Love, PrettyLittleThing,” the ombré colored butterfly dessert read on the bottom.

Other friends also showered Khloe with love and sweet surprises! BFF Malika Haqq and her twin sister Khadijah sent gorgeous floral floral arrangements! “I mean…@malika,” Khloe captioned a pic of her BFFs gigantic heart shaped rose display. The self-proclaimed donut lover got to enjoy some of her favorite desserts courtesy of another friend, who ordered a custom box of DK’s jelly donuts reading “True,” while Australian label White Fox delivered a pretty balloon display with a bouquet of flowers in the center. “Aww thank you @whitefoxboutique,” Khloe wrote.