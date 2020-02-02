Kylie Jenner Throws Lavish Birthday Bash For Daughter Stormi, 2, That Included Her Very Own Store

Stormi Webster’s 2nd birthday party was nothing short of absolutely amazing to witness as her mother Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for her special day.

A day to remember indeed. Kylie Jenner, 22, could easily have a career in party planning based on how incredible the one she threw her daughter Stormi Webster for her 2nd birthday on Saturday, February 1. She pulled out all the stops to ensure her little one had the time of her life as it included everything from an over the top entrance where you arrived via a massive inflatable version of Stormi’s mouth! There were also amusement park rides spotted all over the party, a ridiculously over the top photo booth and even a whole Stormi World store! OMG! Kylie looked absolutely dazzling during the fiesta in her sparkly bodysuit that hugged her enviable body to perfection. Meanwhile her little one dressed in the most precious way for the occasion in a dazzling pink top and bottom set.

It was a star-studded evening for the birthday girl as plenty of Kylie’s pals showed up and showed out for the big party. The beauty mogul’s newest buddy Rosalia, 26, was there as well as Kylie’s former personal assistant Victoria Villarroel, 27, supermodel Hailey Baldwin, 23, and of course many of the KarJenner family members. Khloe Kardashian, 35, had a special bonding moment with her daughter True, 1, at the amazing event as her baby playfully interacted with a life size Troll! True was later seen enjoying the celebration with her cousin Dream Kardashian, 3, who looked equally as adorable in her flowy dress.

There were moments during the party that ranged from hilarious to downright beautiful. Stormi’s father Travis Scott, 27, held onto his baby girl next to Kylie as the entire crowd wished her a big “Happy Birthday”. Then there was Kris Jenner, 64, who hilariously exited the celebration in a very Broadway type manner.

It appeared to be an amazing night had by all involved. Travis later on posted a sweet Instagram story of Stormi playing with her toy cars before she took a bath. “HBD twin,” the “Goosebumps” rapper wrote about her on the story. Aww!