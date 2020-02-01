Kylie Jenner Posts Loving Tribute To Daughter Stormi On Her 2nd Birthday — See Sweet Message

Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest dedication to her daughter Stormi on her 2nd birthday that you must check out!

“And just like that she’s two,” Kylie Jenner, 22, wrote next to an Instagram collage of some of her cutest moments with her daughter Stormi Webster on Saturday, February 1. “Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo.” The photos in the social media set included many adorable memories between them as well as ones with Stormi’s father Travis Scott, 27. There were also a bunch of solo shots of their youngster looking as precious as can be while she beamed from ear to ear. “The sweetest & happiest baby I’ve ever known,” Sofia Richie, 21, wrote in the comments section. “Happy birthday stormaloooo.” Thousands followed suit with their own special words for the birthday girl while others complimented the doting mommy. “Now that you’ve become a mother we love you even more,” one wrote.

Stormi’s birthday is already off to a rocking start! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spoiled her with a ton of gifts, one of which being a big shiny pink toy car! She showed it off on her Instagram Stories while patiently waiting for her little one to, you guess it… “Rise and Shine”! She captioned the photo, “can’t wait for my baby to wake up in the AM,” with the pink heart and butterfly emojis.

It is also a very special day for the mother/daughter duo as Stormi’s first makeup collection officially launched on February 1. The makeup line features adorable pastel-colored packaging, adorned with lots of butterflies, which Stormi loves! Some of the eyeshadow names include ‘angel on earth’, ‘baby girl’, and ‘butterfly babe’. Kylie posted a bunch of countdown Stories prior to the line dropping around noon EST that same day.

Stormi looked as adorable as can be earlier on in the week when she wore a princess gown with butterflies strewn across at a party celebrating her makeup launch! She was really dedicated to the theme while there, because a purple butterfly clip held her curly topknot in place. So cute!