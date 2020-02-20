Khloe Kardashian Slays In Head-To-Toe Leather Outfit & 40 Times The KarJenners Rocked The Look

It’s a sister showdown! Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian both looked fabulous when they rocked head-to-toe leather outfits while out in LA on Feb. 19!

Two of our favorite KarJenners, Kourtney, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, found themselves in a little sister showdown when they both opted to wear head-to-toe leather outfits while out in LA on Feb. 19. The sisters went out to eat at Carousel Restaurant in Glendale when they both had the same outfit idea. Khloe showed off her fabulous lean figure when she opted to wear a tight nude Skims Crew Bodysuit tucked into a pair of high-waisted tan leather skinny leg trousers. She styled the pants with the matching long tan leather blazer and accessorized her business chic look with a pair of Kate Biltoft Jessica Sandals, a pink Hermes Matte Crocodile Birkin Bag, and oversized Porsche P8478 Sunglasses.

Kourtney looked just as fabulous when she opted to wear a black leather ensemble featuring a double-breasted button-down shirt jacket that was cinched in at the waist. She chose to wear nothing under the white-lined jacket and paired it with the matching skintight skinny leg pants. The pants were super long and slit at the ankles, covering her pointed-toe white leather booties. She topped her look off with a tiny black Gucci Bamboo Line Mini 2Way Bag.

Kourtney and Khloe aren’t the only two KarJenners that love rocking leather, in fact, the other sisters love rocking the look. Kendall Jenner, 24, looked amazing when she tried out the trend in NYC on Feb. 15. Kendall looked edgy and chic when she rocked a floor-length black leather Materiel Leather Cut Out Coat which she chose to leave open, showing off her toned abs in a black crop top. She styled her shirt with a pair of black I.Am.Gia Black Halo Pants, a Louis Vuitton Pouchette Eva Bag, white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers, and black Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses.

We loved Kourtney and Khloe’s sexy leather looks and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the times the KarJenners slayed in leather!