Kim Kardashian’s Tight Yellow Dress & 20 More Times KarJenners Rocked Sexy Curve-Hugging Looks

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she showed off her curvy figure in a skintight yellow dress while out to eat in LA on Feb. 19!

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 39, one thing’s for sure – she loves a good tight outfit, and that’s exactly what she wore when she was out in LA on Feb. 19. Kim went out to eat at Carousel restaurant in Glendale when she opted to wear a long-sleeve skintight bright yellow dress. The turtleneck dress was form-fitting and was lined down the entire front while the fabric was completely ruched. Ending all the way at her ankles, Kim styled her maxi dress with a pair of bronze strappy sandals and massive gold hoop earrings. She topped her look off with a gorgeous slicked back long braid that ended all the way at her waist.

Lately, Kim has seriously been embracing the yellow trend and just a few days ago was the special guest on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when she rocked a head-to-toe yellow ensemble featuring a long-sleeve light yellow, skintight mock-neck Bottega Veneta Leather Top tucked into a high-waisted, bright yellow mini Roberto Cavalli Suede Skirt that hugged her curves perfectly. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy yellow Bottega Veneta Stretch Sandals.

Kim isn’t the only KarJenner that loves rocking figure-hugging looks, in fact, all of her sisters can be spotted sporting the look. Just the other day, Kylie Jenner, 22, was attending a party at The Nice Guy when she threw on a tight long-sleeve Body by Raven Tracy Love Bodysuit tucked into a pair of high-waisted, form-fitting Body by Raven Tracy Love Leggings. She topped her bold look off with a pair of clear PVC mules and a Judith Leiber Lips Crystal Clutch.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, 35, was out in Calabasas on Jan. 30, when she rocked a tight long-sleeve black Good American Fleece Jumpsuit that zipped up the bodice, paired with Dior Solight 1 Sunglasses and black Yeezy Season 4 Lace Up Suede Boots.

There have been so many times the KarJenners have shown off their curvy figures in body-hugging outfits and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their sexy looks!