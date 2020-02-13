Fashion
Kylie Jenner’s Red Jumpsuit For Valentine’s Day & 30 Times KarJenners Stunned In Red & Pink

Kylie Jenner looked amazing when she showed off her curvy figure in a skintight red jumpsuit on Feb. 12 & just in time for Valentine’s Day, we rounded up all the times the KarJenners rocked red & pink!

Another day, another sexy skintight look for Kylie Jenner, 22, who was out in LA on Feb. 12 rocking a head-to-toe bright red tight outfit. Kylie was attending a party at The Nice Guy when she threw on a tight long-sleeve Body by Raven Tracy Love Bodysuit tucked into a pair of high-waisted, form-fitting Body by Raven Tracy Love Leggings. She topped her bold look off with a pair of clear PVC mules and a Judith Leiber Lips Crystal Clutch, which was the perfect touch to her Valentine’s Day look. Aside from this sexy ensemble, Kylie wore red again when she attended Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Oscars after-party on Feb. 9. For the occasion, Kylie stunned in an off-the-shoulder red Vivienne Westwood Cocotte Dress with a plunging slit on the side of the skirt revealing her toned legs.

Aside from Kylie, the rest of the KarJenner clan has rocked red and pink outfits and we rounded up all of the times the rocked the colors, to give you inspiration for Valentine’s Day! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at her holiday party back in December, when she rocked a bright red strapless Gucci Spring 2003 Dress with a corset bodice. She topped her look off with a pair of Katkim Wishbone Earrings.

Kim, 39, looked super sexy on Dec. 9 when she rocked a tight long-sleeve Opera Sport Eve Red Top with a cutout on the chest tucked into a pair of high-waisted tan Helmut Lang Bootcut Leather Pants. She accessorized her look with a pair of Yeezy Elasticated Knee Boots.

Kylie Jenner showed off her curvy figure in a tight long-sleeve Body by Raven Tracy Love Bodysuit tucked into a pair of high-waisted, form-fitting Body by Raven Tracy Love Leggings, a pair of clear PVC mules & a Judith Leiber Lips Crystal Clutch while out in LA on Feb. 12. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

When the KarJenners aren’t wearing red, they can be spotted wearing pink and Kendall Jenner, 24, rocks the hue quite often. Kendall just rocked the look during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 8, when she stepped out wearing a head-to-toe fuschia ensemble featuring a long-sleeve, super cropped I.Am.Gia Violet Top with a cutout on the front paired with matching high-waisted I.Am.Gia Violet Pants, a By Far Graphite Rachel Bag, Emili Cara Earrings, and Amina Muaddi Begum PVC Pumps.

There are have been so many gorgeous red and pink outfits from the KarJenners and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!