29 Times The KarJenner Sisters Slayed In Metallic Looks: Khloe’s High-Slit Dress & More

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters can rock just about any trend, and in recent years, they’ve really favored metallic outfits. Check out their sexiest shiny looks here!

The KarJenner sisters have emerged as quite the trendsetters over the years, and we’re looking back at how they’ve expertly worn metallic outfits. Most recently, Khloe Kardashian was the sister to pull off the look. She attended an Abyss by Abby event in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, and she absolutely slayed on the carpet in her silver look. The metallic dress was one-shouldered, and featured a keyhole cutout by her chest. There was also a dangerously high slit up the entire right side of the gown, so Khloe’s leg was on full display!.

As for Kylie Jenner — you can find photos of the youngest KarJenner sis in shiny ensembles as far back as her 18th birthday in 2015. More recently, she graced the cover of Glamour UK magazine in a silver dress. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner rang in her 21st birthday in the sexiest metallic dress EVER. She wore a silver chainlink dress, which was inspired by the look Paris Hilton wore to her 21st birthday party in 2002. The dress was completely backless and also featured a low-cut neckline, so major skin was on display.

This trend is so beloved by the KarJenners, that Kim Kardashian decided to rock it for the most fashionable event of the year. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star arrived at the 2018 Met Gala in a liquid gold Versace dress with cross detailing. She looked SO good!

