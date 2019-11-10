Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Secrets Revealed: How He Shed More Than 20 Lbs. & Got Slim New Figure

Rob Kardashian was spotted looking dramatically slimmer in a Halloween photo with mom Kris Jenner and has reportedly been feeling more confident!

Rob Kardashian, 32, is looking healthier than he has in years! The dad-of-one has been struggling with his weight for some time, at one point weighing up to 250 pounds — but he has taken several steps to get back in shape. “Rob has completely quit drinking alcohol and is drinking a ton of water right now,” an insider close to the USC grad spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s eating a lot better, too, but he knows getting rid of the drinking was a very big, important step, mentally and physically. That’s really how he’s lost a lot of the weight.”

As we’ve previously reported, his 3-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian has played an influential role when it comes to reclaiming his health. “He’s always been an amazing father, but he didn’t like to be seen due to his own insecurities, so wanting to take Dream out to do things, something he didn’t love doing before, and to family functions again is such a blessing,” the insider continues. “He’s telling everyone he’s feeling really, really good.” The former reality star has been keeping a low profile in recent months, scarcely posting on social media but he has shared a few recent photos his adorable toddler — including some for her third birthday on Sunday, Nov. 10!

The 32-year-old made headlines after being spotted looking dramatically slimmer in a full-length body shot posted by his mom Kris Jenner, 64, on Halloween and fans immediately took note in the comments. Dressed as a pink-haired troll — Dream’s favorite movie — Rob looked just like he did a decade ago as he posed alongside his proud mama. “Rob really is focusing on taking better care of himself and he realized that was a very important first step,” the insider also added. “He is coming out a lot more and you can tell just happier.” In addition to popping up on social media for the spooky holiday, Rob also made an appearance at his sister Kim Kardashian‘s 39th birthday just days prior. Perhaps we can expect him to appear in the legendary KarJenner Christmas card this year?

As expected, Rob is reportedly feeling much more confident since bouncing back into shape, which is also likely to help with his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Though losing weight can’t entirely reverse the condition, doctors are adamant that diet and lifestyle can play a role in controlling it.