Rob Kardashian Takes Adorable Daughter Dream On Fun Helicopter Ride For 3rd Birthday — Cute Pics

Rob Kardashian gave his daughter Dream one of the most exciting birthday gifts any parent could give when he took her on a fun and thrilling helicopter ride to celebrate her special day on Nov. 10.

Rob Kardashian, 32, didn’t let his daughter Dream‘s 3rd birthday go by without a big gesture and it was certainly impressive! The loving father took to his Instagram page on Nov. 10, which is his baby girl’s special day, and shared some pics of the tot enjoying herself on a helicopter ride that he took her on to celebrate. In one pic, the adorable curly-haired gem is holding a cupcake while standing outside and in another, she’s posing in front of the helicopter. Other pics show her sitting inside during the flight as she wears blue headphones and looks out the window in awe of the scenery. “Happy Birthday Dream 💙💙,” Rob captioned the pics.

This is the second celebration we’ve seen Rob’s side of the family have for Dream, whose mother is Blac Chyna, 31. Before Rob’s big gift, Dream was spotted having a Trolls-themed birthday party with the KarJenners on her aunt Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram page. In the pics, which were posted to Kim’s story on Nov. 8, the birthday gal could be seen posing and cuddling with some of her cousins, including Kim’s kids Chicago, 1, and five-month-old Psalm. She also spent time with her aunt Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter, True, 1, at the bash.

When Dream is not spending time with her dad’s family, she’s having an equally fun time with her mom and her brother King Cairo, 7, who Blac shares with ex Tyga, 29. She’s often seen at King’s soccer games and on Oct. 21, she visited a pumpkin patch in California with her older sibling. “So much fun at the pumpkin patch with King N Dream,” Blac captioned pics she shared to Instagram from the entertaining outing.

We’re hoping to see more celebrations for Dream’s birthday on her actual birthday. We’ll be on the lookout as the day carries on!