Happy 3rd Birthday, Dream Kardashian: The Cutest Photos Of Rob & Blac Chyna’s Daughter

Dream Kardashian is turning 3 years old on Nov. 10. In honor of her birthday, let’s take a look back at the cutest photos of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s adorable daughter.

Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast. Rob Kardashian, 32, and Blac Chyna’s precious daughter turns 3 years old on Nov. 10. She is one adorable birthday girl! The Kardashian family celebrated Dream’s birthday with a fun party on Nov. 8. Dream spent time with dad Rob, her aunts, and cousins Chicago West, 1, Psalm West, 6 months, and True Thompson, 1. Dream looked so cute in a pretty pink dress with bows in her hair.

The little one has been the apple of her parents’ eyes ever since she was born in 2016. Even though Rob and mom Blac, 31, are no longer together, they work together to co-parent their daughter. Dream is one lovable little girl. She loves to play and spend time with her family. Just a little over a week before her third birthday, Dream looked so cute in a Trolls-inspired Halloween costume. Her daddy also dressed up as a troll!

Dream was recently seen out playing at her big brother King Cairo’s soccer games in Oct. 2019. She had a blast running around with her mom and Sage the Gemini, 27. On one playdate at the soccer field, Dream was dressed up in a super cute denim outfit. Blac was seen tying Dream’s shoe at the game.

Rob has become extremely private in the last few years, but he has started posting more about Dream on social media in recent months. “Rob’s perspective on life has completely changed since becoming a father to Dream in a way he never could have imagined,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “His whole life used to center around his own basic needs, but now he puts Dream’s needs before anything else.”