Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd Birthday With Her KarJenner Cousins At ‘Trolls’-Themed Bash

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Nov. 8 to share a series of cute photos of her niece Dream having the time of her life at a ‘Trolls’-themed early birthday bash with her cousins, Chicago, True and Psalm.

The birthday celebrations for soon-to-be three-year-old Dream Kardashian are already underway! The adorable daughter of Rob Kardashian, 32, and Blac Chyna, 31, whose special day is officially on Nov. 10, spent her Friday afternoon relishing the occasion at a Trolls-themed party with her dad’s side of the family. Dream’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, 39, shared several photos of the fun bash to her Instagram page and it definitely looked like an eventful time!

In the pics, the birthday girl looks like a princess in a light pink sparkly dress with two matching flower barrettes in her dark curly hair. She can be seen happily posing with Kim and her one-year-old cousin Chicago West, who was wearing a cute light pink outfit with feather details, in one snapshot, and in another, she’s sweetly giving Kim a kiss on the lips. Other photos show Dream cuddling her one-year-old cousin True Thompson, who is the daughter of her other aunt Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kim’s newest arrival, five-month-old Psalm West. Colorful Balloons and even a cake of a pink-haired troll’s head from the popular movie is also shown.

Kim’s latest pics are truly memorable considering the fact that Dream is not seen with her KarJenner side of the family too often since Rob and Chyna’s messy split in Dec. 2016. The two parents now share custody of the tot and although Rob tends to be a bit more private when it comes to social media, he will sometimes share proud posts of his baby girl as she grows up such as a Halloween post on Nov. 1 that showed her rocking a Trolls-themed costume that looked just like her recent birthday cake.

We love seeing Dream enjoying family time as she turns another year older. We hope to see more pics like her latest birthday ones in the future!