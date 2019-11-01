Rob Kardashian Is Slimmer Than Ever As He Proudly Poses With Mom Kris Jenner On Halloween — See Pic

Rob Kardashian rarely posts his face — much less a full-body photo — so fans were pleasantly surprised when he revealed his full Halloween costume! He dressed up as ‘Papa Troll’ and his daughter, Dream, matched as the adorable ‘Poppy Troll.’

Fans are welcoming Rob Kardashian, 32, back to Instagram with open arms. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star finally posted a photo of himself on Nov. 1 — as of July 2018, there have only been photos of his family and Halfway Dead clothing line on his grid! This was no selfie, either. Rob revealed his full Halloween costume, which was Papa Troll from the DreamWorks Animation film Trolls, with a twist (he repped his own Halfway Dead T-shirt). Even more noticeable than Rob’s giant pink wig and mustache, however, was his recent weight loss! He looked fit and lean as he stood by his mom, Kris Jenner, 63, who was dressed up as a skeleton mariachi singer (a wink at Mexico’s Day of the Dead festival).

“Halloween 2019 🎃 @halfwaydead 💀🖤 @krisjenner,” Rob captioned the photo, tagging his mom and the clothing line he launched in June 2019. Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian, 2, joined in on the Trolls theme! The adorable tot transformed into Papa Troll’s daughter, Poppy Troll, and she matched her dad with her own pink wig. Rob also shared a photo of Dream’s costume on Nov. 1, captioning it, “Poppy Troll dressed up with Papa Troll for #Halloween 💕 #Dream.”

Now that fans finally got a good look at Rob, they couldn’t stop showering him with compliments! Comments like “Looking good rob 💕,” “Looking great ❤️” and “Looking real good Rob!” flooded his Instagram, and many other followers were just happy to see the Kardashian man’s face again. “Good to see you Rob,” one such fan wrote. Indeed, it’s great to see you again, Rob!

Rob is not one to hop in front of the camera, so this photo is a rare move on the father’s part. Fans first became aware of his apparent weight loss after he appeared in Kim Kardashian’s video at her 39th birthday celebration on Oct. 21, and we’ve heard that Dream inspired Rob’s lifestyle change. “Having Dream has been a huge motivator for Rob’s weight loss because he wants to maintain a healthy lifestyle for himself and for his daughter,” an insider close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Rob is feeling so much better and is really happy he’s finally been seeing the results of his weight loss efforts. He’s proud of himself and is relieved that all the hard work is paying off,”