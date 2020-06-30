Evelyn Lozada Shoots Her Shot With Rob Kardashian After His Weight Loss: See Flirty Comment

‘Basketball Wives’ star, Evelyn Lozada, is FEELING Rob Kardashian’s slimmed-down new look — and she let him know it with a flirty comment on Instagram.

Rob Kardashian debuted his major weight loss in new pictures from Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party, and Evelyn Lozada took notice. Khloe uploaded a bunch of pictures from the bash on June 29, and Evelyn popped into the comments section to shoot her shot with Rob. “Well hellur Rob,” Evelyn wrote, along with an emoji of a pair of eyes. Fans immediately started buzzing over her flirty message.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen new photos of Rob, so fans were definitely surprised to see his slimmed-down figure in the new images. Not only did Rob look healthy, but he also looked so happy in the rare pics. He posted several to his own Instagram page, as well. The lavish party, which was attended by close friends and family, looked like quite a good time!

It’s unclear if Rob has caught wind of Evelyn’s comments at this time, but fans applauded her for flirting with the reality star so publicly. Evelyn was previously in a well-known relationship with NBA star Antonie Walker. They dated for ten years from 1998 until 2008. She’s been starring on the VH1 reality show, Basketball Wives, which is about the significant others and exes of basketball stars, since 2010.

Evelyn was also previously engaged to football star, Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson. They tied the knot in July 2012, but split just one month later after Chad was arrested for domestic violence. After the split, Evelyn began dating Carl Crawford, in 2013. They got engaged later that year, and had a son in March 2014. Unfortunately, just three years later, the two split. Evelyn also has a daughter, Shaniece, with an ex-boyfriend who she dated from 1989 until 1995.

Meanwhile, Rob shares his three-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, with ex, Blac Chyna, who he was engaged to in 2016. Unfortunately, two split shortly after Dream’s birth, and have been back and forth in a custody battle ever since.