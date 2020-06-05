Kardashians Clap Back At Blac Chyna After She Claims Racism Was The Reason ‘Rob & Chyna’ Got Cancelled

Blac Chyna is alleging that racism played a factor in the cancellation of her reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’, which only lasted for a season — but the Kardashian’s are setting the record straight.

The Kardashian’s are clapping back at allegations of racism made by Rob Kardashian‘s ex Blac Chyna, 32. Chyna — born Angela Renée White — has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Kardashian’s since Oct. 2017, following the cancellation of reality series Rob & Chyna. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff premiered in Sept. 2016 and lasted for just a single season on E! due to the couple’s break-up that same year.

In an emailed statement to HollywoodLife, Kardashian lawyer Marty Singer said, “This is a 2 year old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count. Sadly, unsurpising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism.” The powerhouse attorney added, “We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob & Chyna.” Of note, neither E! or their parent company NBCUniversal are named in the lawsuit, which remains against the Kardashian family.

The drama between Rob, 33, and Chyna — who are parents to adorable 3-year-old daughter Dream — has been ongoing for years. In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife on April 17, it was revealed that Rob admitted that Chyna was never physical with him during a Jan. 2017 investigation with the Department of Child & Family Services. This followed separate court documents where Rob had alleged that Chyna had both pointed a gun at and choked him.

Rob has previously clapped back at Blac Chyna over her claims that he’s a “bad parent” following alleged “burns” that Dream got while at Rob’s home. On March 28, Marty Singer said in another statement, “It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to publicly miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources by calling first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter.”

Blac Chyna’s racism allegations come less than two weeks after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd — an unarmed Black man — in Minneaopolis, Minnesota. George’s death has sparked outrage about racial inequality across the globe, with many stars — including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — donating money to the Black Lives Matter movement or participating in protests. HollywoodLife has also reached out to Blac Chyna’s lawyer for comment on her allegations of racism, but we have not heard back as of publishing time.