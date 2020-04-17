Rob Kardashian Admitted That Blac Chyna Never Did Hit Him, She Claims In New Court Docs

In new court documents, Blac Chyna claims that Rob Kardashian previously admitted that she ‘never hit’ him, but Rob’s lawyer shared with HollywoodLife why he disagrees.

The lawsuit between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna just got a lot more dramatic. In new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Blac Chyna’s team referenced a Department of Child & Family Services report from Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017. The report said, according to the lawsuit, that during a Jan. 2017 investigation by the DCFS, Rob admitted that Chyna was never physical with him, despite his subsequent claims otherwise (in separate court documents, Rob has accused Chyna of choking up and pointing a gun at him).

The new statement, made by Lynne M. Ciani, co-counsel for Chyna, reads, “On April 15, 2020, Chyna’s family law counsel and I obtained copies of Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS ) reports from December 2016 and January 2017 relating to ‘anonymous’ reports of physical abuse by Chyna against Rob. The DCFS reports show that when questioned by DCFS on January 4, 2017 about an ‘anonymous’ report of domestic violence against Rob by Chyna, Rob replied that the allegations are ‘false’ and ‘there is no domestic violence between [me] and [Chyna].’ The DCFS report then states: ‘Specifically, Kardashian father stated mother [Chyna] has never hit him.’ (emphasis supplied).”

Given the severity of the new information to the one-time couple’s ongoing legal squabble, Rob’s own lawyer, Marty Singer, shared his own statement on the revelation. He explained that Rob is standing by his claims that Chyna was physical with him. “Blac Chyna’s physical attack on Rob Kardashian was witnessed by multiple individuals, each of whom submitted sworn declarations in support of Rob. Chyna does not make any effort to refute these witnesses statements, because it is impossible,” the lawyer shared. “Chyna and her attorney know that these witnesses confirm that she brutally physically attacked Rob, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him. Witnesses also confirm that Rob suffered bruising, abrasions and scratches. Also, Rob, nor anyone else feel it’s a matter of ‘joking’ [Chyna’s defense] to hold a gun to someone’s head during an argument or any other time period.”

Regarding Chyna’s claims that Rob previously told DCFS that Chyna didn’t hit him, Singer added, “We have not seen the DCFS reports. We don’t know if there were threats to take both children [Dream Kardashian, 3, and King Cairo Stevenson, 7] away from Chyna. We don’t know if Chyna pleaded with Rob to not say anything. However, whatever was said at the time is immaterial and irrelevant to this case. The important facts are that there are several witnesses who saw her put a gun to Rob’s head and the assault.”

Chyna and Rob have been in a long custody battle over their daughter, Dream, since their 2017 split. Things between the former lovers got very ugly in the time that followed their split and subsequent legal battle. In July 2017, Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob after he leaked private images of her on Instagram. Rob then filed a lawsuit against Chyna for allegedly trying to choke him, and Chyna filed a lawsuit against the entire Kardashian clan, claiming that they tried to ruin her career while the pair were together. Earlier this year, Rob was denied full custody of Dream, and the two are still attempting to hash out a custody plan in their lawsuits.