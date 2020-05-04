Dream Kardashian, 3, Proves She’s A ‘Beautiful Baby Girl’ In Adorable 1st Instagram Video

Dream Kardashian is keeping up with other famous toddlers by getting her own Instagram account! In her first post, mom Blac Chyna called her daughter a ‘beautiful baby girl.’

Move over Heiress Harris, 4, Royalty Brown, 5, and Kaavia Union-Wade, 18 months…there’s a new celebrity youngster who has their own Instagram account. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian is now Instagram official on her own as of May 4. Within the day of the account going active, Dream already had over 710K followers. But she only follows one person, and that is her her 31-year-old mom Chyna — real name Angela White — who created the account and will be posting on behalf of her adorable little girl.

For her very first post, Dream is seen in a video sitting on her smiling mom’s lap. Chyna added a filter that showed little hearts all over her daughter’s cheeks, just beneath her beautiful big brown eyes. “Dreamy why you so cute?” Chy gushed and then planted a big kiss atop her little girl’s head. Dream broke into a big smile and squealed, “I have beautiful teeth,” upon seeing her own grin, as her mom proudly told her, “Yes, you have beautiful teeth.”

“Let me see your hair. Okay lift up,” Chyna instructed her daughter as her long white fingernails could be seen caressing Dream’s beautiful long, curly ringlets. Dream then got really excited about her hair and jumped off of her mom’s lap. “Okay watch this, watch this mommy hold on…” Dream exclaimed as she then stood and tilted her head back, showing that her hair at that angle is already past her waist. Chyna then sweetly told her daughter how much she loves her in the precious video.

Her new IG account just goes by “Dream” as to not be confused with any of the various fan accounts created for Rob Kardashian’s only child. Chyna wrote in the caption of the video, “Beautiful baby girl,” and her fans agreed. Many left red heart emojis for comments, while others called Dream “precious” and “beautiful.”