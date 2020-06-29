Rob Kardashian Says ‘Night Night’ To Daughter Dream, 3, As She Brushes Her Teeth In Cute New Pic

Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share an adorable new photo of his sweet little girl Dream proudly posing while in the middle of brushing her teeth in her pajamas.

Rob Kardashian, 33, couldn’t help but share one of the cutest moments he had with his precious daughter Dream, 3, on June 29! The loving dad showed off the tot confidently posing for the snapshot while brushing her teeth with a pink toothbrush and standing over a sink. She was wearing cute white pajamas that included a long-sleeved top and matching pants with blue, gray, and red fish and mermaids all over them.

Rob indicated that Dream was getting ready for bed with the caption for the pic. “Night night 😁👍💙🥰,” it read. Fans were quick to comment on the awesome post and they couldn’t help but gush over Rob’s mini-me with heart and heart-eyed emojis as well as sweet words. “She is so cute,” one follower wrote while another called her a “pretty girl.”

Although Rob doesn’t post a lot of pics of Dream on a regular basis, he has been posting more and more lately and they’re always memorable. He shared a similar pic of her posing and pouting in red striped pajamas on June 24 and wrote the same caption, “night night”, as his latest pic. A few days later, he also shared one of her happily smiling and posing while wearing what appeared to be his beloved dark blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap backwards on her head and holding onto it.

Rob’s newest pic of Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, 32, comes two days after he wowed fans with his incredible weight loss in some eye-catching pics from his sister Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday celebration on June 27. In one pic, he can be seen smiling and posing with his older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, while showing off his slimmer frame in a black zip-up hoodie and matching pants, and in another, he’s posing with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 29, while also looking as happy as could be.

At one point, Rob weighed around 250 pounds, but he’s been losing more and more weight over the past few months and one of his inspirations to do so is Dream. “He’s always been an amazing father, but he didn’t like to be seen due to his own insecurities, so wanting to take Dream out to do things, something he didn’t love doing before, and to family functions again is such a blessing,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Rob’s motivation to get healthier and go out more in Nov. “He’s telling everyone he’s feeling really, really good.”