Dream Kardashian, 3, Pouts For The Camera In Adorable Rare Pic Shared By Dad Rob

Rob Kardashian shared a rare Instagram post on June 24, as he blessed us with the sweetest new photo of his cute daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Dream Kardashian, 3, is seriously growing up so fast! It’s been several weeks since we’ve seen a new photo of the toddler, but her dad, Rob Kardashian, changed that when he shared the cutest pic on June 24. In the picture, Dream is wearing striped pajamas and having a pre-bedtime snack, while pouting for the camera. “Night night,” Rob captioned the post.

Rob does not post on Instagram very often, so it was pretty special for him to share this new photo of Dream. Rob is very private about his personal life, and the last time he posted a video of his daughter was way back in January. However, we’ve gotten to see glimpses of Dream on social media in the months since then thanks to her mom, Blac Chyna.

Rob and Chyna got together at the beginning of 2016, and Dream was conceived just a few months later. She was born in November of that year, but it wasn’t long before Rob and Chyna’s relationship took a turn for the worse. They broke up, and things wound up turning very volatile between them. The exes initially settled a custody agreement at the beginning of 2019, but their past issues have been brought to light once again in 2020. Rob and Chyna have both claimed that the other is a bad parent, and are currently embroiled in another custody battle over Dream (Rob was denied full custody back in February).

Plus, Chyna has another lawsuit with Rob’s family due to the cancellation of her and Rob’s reality show, Rob & Chyna. She claims that the Kardashians tried to derail her career by cancelling the show, but they’ve argued that the series was just cut simply because Rob and Chyna broke up. This legal battle is ongoing.

At the end of the day, though, Rob and Chyna are both dedicated to Dream. Of course, they, along with the rest of the KarJenners, just want what’s best for the adorable three-year-old.