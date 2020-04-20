Dream Kardashian, 3, Looks Adorable In Watermelon Outfit While Playing On Mom Blac Chyna’s Tablet

Blac Chyna posted the sweetest new video of her daughter, Dream Kardashian, in which the three-year-old is wearing a cute watermelon outfit and her hair in a scrunchie.

Dream Kardashian, 3, just keeps getting cuter! Blac Chyna took to Instagram on April 19 to post a new video of her little girl. In the vid, Dream is playing on a tablet while wearing a matching watermelon outfit and her hair piled on top of her head in a scrunchie. Dream seems completely focused on the screen, rather than her mom filming, but Blac filmed a full view of the three-year-old’s adorable loungewear look. “My watermelon girl,” she captioned the video.

It’s unclear how Dream is splitting her time between Blac and dad, Rob Kardashian, amidst the coronavirus quarantine. However, Blac has posted a number of photos and videos of her toddler on Instagram in recent weeks. On Easter, she posed for a photo shoot with Dream, as well as seven-year-old son, King Cairo, and shared the sweet family pics on social media. On the other hand, Rob is notoriously private on social media.

Blac and Rob are currently embroiled in a custody battle over Dream, and have slammed each other’s parenting skills in their lawsuit against each other. Back in February, Rob was denied fully custody of Dream by a judge, but the drama between them has continued since then.

Regardless of what’s going on between Blac and Rob, though, it definitely appears that Dream seems like a happy little girl. In another recent pic shared by Chyna, Dream smothered her big brother, King, who Blac shares with Tyga, in hugs and kisses, and proved they have a very special bond. She had a huge smile in her face as she jumped into her brother’s arms. So cute! Hopefully, Blac will continue sharing this adorable quarantine content with us.