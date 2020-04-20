Watch
Hollywood Life

Dream Kardashian, 3, Looks Adorable In Watermelon Outfit While Playing On Mom Blac Chyna’s Tablet

dream kardsahian blac chyna
JACK / BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna is out with baby Dream at Target in Hollywood spending some quality time with the adorable child she shares with Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Dream wore matching tracksuits and sneakers for the outing. Chyna carried her little girl and placed her inside the shopping cart as they make their way inside the retailer. Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna is out with baby Dream at Target in Hollywood spending some quality time with the adorable child she shares with Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Dream wore matching tracksuits and sneakers for the outing. Chyna carried her little girl and placed her inside the shopping cart as they make their way inside the retailer. Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills with Rapper Sage the Gemini. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Blac Chyna posted the sweetest new video of her daughter, Dream Kardashian, in which the three-year-old is wearing a cute watermelon outfit and her hair in a scrunchie.

Dream Kardashian, 3, just keeps getting cuter! Blac Chyna took to Instagram on April 19 to post a new video of her little girl. In the vid, Dream is playing on a tablet while wearing a matching watermelon outfit and her hair piled on top of her head in a scrunchie. Dream seems completely focused on the screen, rather than her mom filming, but Blac filmed a full view of the three-year-old’s adorable loungewear look. “My watermelon girl,” she captioned the video.

It’s unclear how Dream is splitting her time between Blac and dad, Rob Kardashian, amidst the coronavirus quarantine. However, Blac has posted a number of photos and videos of her toddler on Instagram in recent weeks. On Easter, she posed for a photo shoot with Dream, as well as seven-year-old son, King Cairo, and shared the sweet family pics on social media. On the other hand, Rob is notoriously private on social media.

Blac and Rob are currently embroiled in a custody battle over Dream, and have slammed each other’s parenting skills in their lawsuit against each other. Back in February, Rob was denied fully custody of Dream by a judge, but the drama between them has continued since then.

View this post on Instagram

My watermelon girl 🍉

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Regardless of what’s going on between Blac and Rob, though, it definitely appears that Dream seems like a happy little girl. In another recent pic shared by Chyna, Dream smothered her big brother, King, who Blac shares with Tyga, in hugs and kisses, and proved they have a very special bond. She had a huge smile in her face as she jumped into her brother’s arms. So cute! Hopefully, Blac will continue sharing this adorable quarantine content with us.