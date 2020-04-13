Dream Kardashian, 3, Is Adorable In White Dress For Easter Pic With Blac Chyna & King Cairo, 7

Blac Chyna took the most adorable Easter portraits with her two kids, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo. They look too cute for words in their all-white looks!

Dream Kardashian, 3, is growing up so fast, and she looked beyond adorable in new photos — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE AND HERE — shared by her mom, Blac Chyna, on Easter Sunday. Chyna gathered up Dream, as well as her other child, King Cairo Stevenson, 7, for some family portraits in honor of the holiday. The trio dressed in all white for the photo session. In one pic, Chyna is seated in the middle, with the kids standing beside her on each side, and in the other, Chyna and Dream are standing, while King is seated on a crate.

Dream wore a white dress, tights and shoes, along with a matching white hat. She had a big smile on her face as she looked right at the camera. Meanwhile, Blac wore an off-the-shoulder white dress, which featured a sexy, thigh-high leg slit. She had her hair colored platinum blonde, and wore white eyeshadow, as well. It’s unclear if the photos were actually taken on Easter Sunday, or ahead of the holiday and just posted on April 12 to celebrate.

Blac shares King with Tyga and Dream with Rob Kardashian. She and Rob are currently in the midst of a custody battle over Dream, as both parents are fighting for primary custody. Rob was denied his request by a judge back in February, but since then, the pair’s back-and-forth has continued, with each claiming that the other has not provided a safe environment for Dream.

Rob and Chyna got together at the beginning of 2016, and she got pregnant with Dream just a couple of months later. They got engaged, but after Dream’s birth in November, things fell apart and they split. Since then, the exes have had a lot of ups and downs. After originally coming to a custody agreement in 2019, they seemed to have briefly put their differences aside, as they publicly praised each other and revealed that they had come to an amicable co-parenting arrangement. However, after various incidents throughout the rest of the year, they became at odds once again, and are now once again fighting to figure out what’s best for Dream.