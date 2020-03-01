Blac Chyna was all smiles with daughter Dream, days after her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian was denied primary custody of their child.

Blac Chyna, 31, posted an adorable video with her daughter Dream Kardashian, 3, and son King Cairo, 7, amid ongoing legal battles with her ex Rob Kardashian, 32. The Lashed salon owner took to Instagram on Feb. 29 to share the sweet video which showed her twirling Dream around, and hugging King Cairo close to her! She wore a white tracksuit featuring a matching hoodie and sweatpants, adorned with the Playboy bunny logo in pink and purple pastel shades. Little Dream wore a pink tutu featuring a sequined top and baby pink tulle skirt. She also wore her hair down in natural curls. She’s seriously so beautiful! Big brother King Cairo looked super cool in a white tee, grey pants, and a fanny pack worn around his chest. He stayed warm with a casual jacket and had his hair braided.

She posted the video to promote her new makeup line Lash Cosmetics. In the video, the mom-of-two is standing in front of a massive billboard promoting her cosmetics collection. She wrote a long caption for the cute clip, noting, “Her morals as well as her principals shall never be compromised. Her dedication and resilience has allowed her to become this highly intelligent, confident, fair, dynamic, ambitious, reliable, self made and assured black queen,” adding, “She demonstrates positive energy as others try to discourage sabotage and talk badly while not realizing exactly how Phenomenal I am. She walks with her head held high with integrity and grind. To be original isn’t an option it’s an independent proven fact and it shows within her success. She is teflon tough and doing what she does best. They tried to stop her and failed miserably. Keep your eyes up it’s a diamond in the sky.” Perhaps this could be a reference to her ongoing court battle with Rob!?

The post comes just days after a Los Angeles judge denied Rob’s motion for primary custody of their daughter, Dream, according to court documents, obtained by The Blast. In January, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, filed an emergency motion that would only allow his ex to see their three-year-old during weekend visits with a monitor present. He claimed her alleged drug use made her a risk to Dream. Sis Khloe Kardashian, 35, also filed a supplementary affidavit claiming she had noticed Dream acted aggressively after spending time with her mother — allegations Blac Chyna has denied.

The judge found no emergency in Chyna’s custody situation and denied Rob his motion, although he will still be able to fight for increased custody through the normal court process. “Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream,” a statement from Blac Chyna’s lawyer read. “She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother – without any child support from Rob.”