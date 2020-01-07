Rob Kardashian Seeking Primary Custody Of Daughter Dream, 3 — New Report Claims

Rob Kardashian is trying to gain primary custody of his daughter, Dream, according to a new report citing undisclosed court documents.

Truce over? Rob Kardashian, 32, is reportedly fighting for primary custody of his daughter Dream Kardashian, 3, after painting the child’s mother Blac Chyna, 31, in a startling light, according to TMZ, citing unpublished court documents. According to the outlet, even Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, backed up some of Rob’s claims in the court documents. TMZ reports that the court documents allege that Khloe noticed “behavioral change” in the toddler, as did Rob. HollywoodLife has not read the court documents yet, and therefore can not verify TMZ’s reporting. We have reached out to Rob and Khloe’s reps, who declined to comment. We have also reached out to Chyna’s rep.

If TMZ’s reporting is accurate, then this is a change of tune from March of 2019, when Rob and Chyna reportedly reached a custody agreement. It was a harmonious settlement, in which the parents would share joint custody, split Dream’s necessary expenses (school, medical needs) equally, and Rob no longer had to cough up $20,000 in child support to Chyna every month, according to the original TMZ report. HollywoodLife has reached out to Rob and Chyna’s reps to verify this report as well. Perhaps demonstrating that they really were on good terms, Rob cast Chyna in a favorable light in a since-deleted tweet, which AP News shared: “Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter.”

However, tensions appeared to rise again in June of 2019, when Chyna publicly put Rob on blast for allegedly not wanting Dream to appear on her docuseries, The Real Blac Chyna. “As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child,’” Chyna wrote in a lengthy Instagram essay directed at her ex-fiancé.

In the months since Chyna and Rob stopped publicly feuding over child support, fans witnessed on social media happy play dates that Dream seemed to enjoy with both parents (albeit, separately). For Dream’s third birthday in Nov. 2019, Rob treated his daughter to a lavish helicopter ride! Meanwhile, Chyna celebrated the special occasion with an Aladdin-themed birthday party. Most recently, the toddler was seen zipping around a Christmas tree by her mom in an adorable Instagram photo that Chyna shared at the end of Dec. 2019. The mother-daughter duo is often seen together, since Chyna also shared photos from their trip to the zoo that same month.